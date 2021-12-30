Driver charged in DUI crash that killed 59-year-old over the summer

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is once again facing charges, this time after a DUI crash in Warrior’s Mark over the summer left a woman dead.

Richard Ewing, 42, is facing numerous felony charges including homicide by DUI crash and various misdemeanor drug charges after was traveling northbound on Route 350 on June 14. A witness told police that he crossed the yellow line into oncoming traffic and hit 59-year-old Wendy M. Reitz, killing her at the scene. Her cause of death was later determined to be blunt force trauma.

Police noted that while speaking with Ewing, he appeared to be especially calm given the crash he was just in that saw him roll his own truck numerous times. After being taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment, police noticed a joint and marijuana as well as what looked like meth. Ewing later agreed to a blood draw at UPMC. At one point, Ewing admitted to police that he has smoked a little bit of weed the night before and early that morning before the 8 a.m. crash.

A search of Ewing’s truck later found more meth, smoking pipes and pills stamped with a Joker face. Police noted they found other items indicative of distributing and/or selling.

On Dec. 21, police executed a warrant on Ewing’s blood work and found he has marijuana, meth, and amphetamines in his system at the time of the crash.

Ewing was recently arrested in May when narcotic agents at the state Attorney General’s Office executed a search warrant on his home. Police said they found six ounces of meth, two ounces of marijuana, 25 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and $2,650 cash. The drugs were estimated at a value of $15,000. He posted $80,000 cash bail through a bail bondsman May 11.

Ewing was also arrested in December of 2020 for having nine grams of methamphetamine, suspected Esctacy, marijuana and a handgun in a Logan Township hotel room. He posted $50,000 cash bail through a bail bondsman five days later.

In Oct. 2020, Ewing was arrested for having suspected acid, MDMA and a handgun. According to police, Ewing is prevented from owning a handgun due to his previous criminal history. He posted $40,000 cash bail through a bail bondsman that same day.

Ewing is currently locked up in Huntingdon County Prison in June and has had his bail revoked. A preliminary hearing for the deadly DUI case is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.

