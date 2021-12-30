ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Recent Lamar Jackson practice footage is a bad sign for the Ravens (Video)

By Braulio Perez
 4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has returned to practice, but he’s sporting quite the limp and he doesn’t look mobile at all. You’ve got to respect the heck out of Lamar Jackson right now. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has missed the past two games due to his ankle injury, but he’s...

The Spun

Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson’s Status For Sunday

After yet another week of limited practice, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be good to go against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. But what’s his official status looking like heading into Sunday?. On Friday, the Ravens officially listed Jackson as “questionable” for the Rams game. He...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday Night’s Lamar Jackson News

The Baltimore Ravens have been without Lamar Jackson for the past two games due to an ankle sprain. The team entered this week with some optimism that he’d suit up for this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but there’s no guarantee that’ll happen. After...
Boston Herald

Ravens vs. Rams staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 17 game in Baltimore?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 17 game between the Ravens (8-7) and Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at M&T Bank Stadium:. Rams 30, Ravens 17: Considering where the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense was in Week 2, this might be the best team the Ravens will face all season: explosive on offense, disruptive on defense and strong on special teams. A healthy Tyler Huntley is preferable to a hobbled Lamar Jackson, but there’s still only so much this offense can do without its Pro Bowl quarterback. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey have talked this week about how much the Ravens’ blowout in 2019 stuck with them, and this looks like a nice revenge spot. The Ravens’ best hope for an upset (and a playoff pulse) is getting the wasteful version of Matthew Stafford.
AthlonSports.com

Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens Prediction and Preview

Someone got a visit from Santa Claus and someone got a visit from the Grinch. The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) have rebounded from an 0-3 November to post a perfect 4-0 December. And at the same time, the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) have been given a lump of coal by going an imperfect 0-4 in this month of giving. In other words, this is a textbook battle between teams going in opposite directions. One has a Christmas glow to them, the other looks like it’s headed to the Land of Misfit Toys.
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out for third straight game; Tyler Huntley to start vs. Rams

With the team’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens will be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will miss his third straight game because of an ankle injury. Jackson raised hopes of a return Wednesday by practicing for the first time since injuring his ankle against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. However, Jackson limped ...
The Spun

NFL World Starting To Get Concerned With Matthew Stafford

NFL fans are starting to get concerned with Matthew Stafford given his increase in interceptions in recent weeks. Stafford has already thrown two interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. His first interception was a pick-six. His latest interception was a bad throw down the middle of the field into the Ravens secondary.
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens snap-count analysis: Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith steps back into starting role with season on the line

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Los Angeles Rams 1/2/22 Alejandro Villanueva T 71 Ben Cleveland G 71 Kevin Zeitler G 71 Patrick Mekari T 71 Trystan Colon C 71 Tyler Huntley QB 71 Rashod Bateman WR 59 Mark Andrews TE 58 Marquise Brown WR 54 Devonta Freeman RB 48 Devin Duvernay WR 30 Patrick Ricard FB 28 Tylan Wallace WR 20 Latavius Murray RB 19 Nick Boyle TE 16 Sammy Watkins WR 14 Eric ...
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens TE Mark Andrews breaks franchise record for most receiving yards in single season

Throughout the 2021 season, Mark Andrews has not only made a case for being the best tight end in Ravens history, but one of the team’s all-time best pass catchers. In the Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, he continued his historic season by breaking the franchise’s single-season receiving yards record, which was set by late wide receiver Michael Jackson (1,201) ...
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens’ fading playoff hopes take another hit with 20-19 loss to Rams

There the Ravens were Sunday, the team without its talismanic quarterback or Pro Bowl cornerbacks or top three running backs, down to two Week 1 starters along its offensive line, missing a first-round draft pick and so much more. There the Ravens were, needing just one stop to reverse their season’s downward slide, to enter Week 18 with a playoff pulse. If the Ravens had gotten used to ...
FanSided

Here is why LA Rams Jalen Ramsey rapped Taylor Rapp in Week 17 win

While some fans may have expected a blowout win against the Baltimore Ravens in their home field M & T Stadium, that was never going to happen. The Ravens were wounded, fighting through injuries and COVID-19 protocols just as the LA Rams had done just days earlier. And the Ravens were desperate for a win, in any way possible.
FanSided

The Ravens can still make the playoffs after Week 17 loss (here’s how)

The Baltimore Ravens went into their Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in desperate need of a win to help their playoff hopes. But not only did the Ravens fall just short in heartbreaking fashion, but a few other results severely decreased their odds of making the postseason. With just one week left to play, the Ravens’ playoff dreams are on life support.
