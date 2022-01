It may be a new year, but it was more of the same for the Washington Football Team, which dropped its fourth straight in a 20-16 loss to the Eagles. After taking an early 10-0 advantage in the first quarter, it was clear Washington was not going to be embarrassed for a second week in a row. However, the early momentum quickly wore off as the offense became anemic in the second half.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO