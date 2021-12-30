ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

COVID-19 Precautions In Place As Pittsburgh Gets Ready To Ring In The New Year

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First Night is only a couple of days away and preparations are underway. The ball is set at the corner of Penn Avenue and Stanwix Street for New Year’s Eve. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust said it designed this year to be a safe experience....

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

wtae.com

People ready to ring in the new year at First Night

PITTSBURGH — The 2022 Highmark First Night Pittsburgh celebration to ring in the New Year is happening Friday night. “This is our first new year’s down here,” said Wendi Tosta from Ohio. “It’s just great. It’s so nice here in Pittsburgh, and it’s great walking around and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
jammin1057.com

Vegas Gets Ready To Ring In 2022

It’s New Years Eve and locals and visitors alike are ready to ring in 2022. The yearly fireworks display on the Strip is back after bring cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Eight Strip properties are slated to participate in the eight minute display, which will kick off at the stroke of midnight.
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Shifts 12 Pittsburgh Public Schools To Remote Learning On Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several school districts went back to class on Monday, but it didn’t mean they were in the building. For Pittsburgh Public, a dozen schools were forced to learn remotely because of staffing shortages due to COVID cases and quarantines. “It’s very discouraging to see the numbers going up, not just in Pennsylvania, but across the country,” Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers President Nina Esposito-Visgitis said. Over Zoom, she said the district is doing everything it can to keep everyone in the classroom. The union and district are working with parents to make sure everyone stays safe. “If we want to keep...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS New York

Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. “I’ve never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Hundreds Get COVID Vaccine At First Night Boston Celebration

BOSTON (CBS) – It was a festive and fabulous return to First Night in Boston. After last year’s virtual celebration, Friday night’s party in Copley Square looked and felt just like we’re used to. “We’ve waited two years to be able to do this,” a grandfather said. “Awesome. Bring the kids out here. Couldn’t be better.” There was music, dancing, and dazzling ice sculptures. There were smiles hidden by face coverings, and there was incredible demand for vaccine protection. Ice sculpture at First Night Boston (WBZ-TV) Whittier Street Health Center offered not only convenience, but access to education. “It’s been busy, it’s been wonderful,”...
BOSTON, MA
Brian Lamb
CBS Pittsburgh

Connellsville Residents Gather For 18th Annual Polar Plunge In The Youghiogheny River

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — And for the eighteenth year, Connellsville residents took the plunge into the Youghiogheny River. There were fewer participants than usual due to the weather and covid concerns. But organizers say they’re happy to keep the tradition going for a good cause. “We restocked the community ministry’s food bank in Connellsville, which is the largest food bank in Fayette County,” said Frank Jacobyansky, a Polar Plunge organizer. ‘They depend on us, they’re a wonderful group of people and they make this community a much better place.” Afterwards, participants got to warm up with a bonfire and some hot chocolate to celebrate the start of the new year.
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Health Department Warns Residents Of ‘Unaffiliated’ Pop-Up COVID Testing Tents In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are warning residents about some COVID-19 testing pop-up sites. The health department was notified last week about small pop-up tents offering free COVID-19 testing in Center City. Officials say the staff working at the sites claimed they were funded by FEMA, but over the weekend city officials confirmed that the sites were not funded by FEMA. Anyone who sees these pop-up COVID testing tents is urged to avoid them and report them to the health department at 215-685-5488. Due to the high demand for COVID testing, health officials say anyone who is experiencing symptoms and cannot find testing is encouraged to act as if they are already positive. Click here to find testing locations in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

Are New Year’s Eve Traditions A Thing Of The Past Because Of The Pandemic?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Whether you’re staying home or heading out, many of us have longstanding traditions for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. CBS2’s Nick Caloway went to find out if the pandemic is affecting those traditions. A world away from the bright lights of Times Square, Caloway found people in Union Square preparing for a more subdued celebration. “We stay in and we have hot chocolate,” said East Harlem resident Krissy Fantasia. “And pizza,” said Isabella Rourke. “Soul food, sometimes. One of the old soul food dishes. I’ve got to change it around, and see how creative I’m going to be with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Miami

New COVID-19 Test Site Opens At Miami Marine Stadium

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new COVID-19 testing site has opened at the Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key. The site, at 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tests are free. “With demand for COVID tests on the rise, the City of Miami is pleased to partner with Impact Health to help keep families in our community safe as we start off the new year and ensure testing is available to anyone who needs it,” said Mayor Francis Suarez. Drive-though and walk-up testing is available, and no appointment is necessary. While appointments are not necessary, individuals may choose to schedule one here. For a list of COVID testing sites across South Florida, click here.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT Prepared For Winter Weather If, When It Arrives

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite the relatively warm temperatures so far, we have seen spits of snow in the Pittsburgh area, and PennDOT says it’s prepared for the arrival of snow and ice. Ben DeVore, the acting Allegheny County manager for PennDOT says to this point, the weather has saved them from using much of their salt services, He says drivers have done their practice runs, the equipment is ready to go, and they’re prepared for whatever the weather throws at them. “We’re in excellent position right now. all of our stockpiles are full, we did our initial fills on our stockpiles. we’re ready to go our equipment is up and running, we’ve done dry runs and we’re ready for whatever. They’re kind of hungry right now because they’re ready for winter and ramped up to go,” DeVore said. The agency says they have plenty of drivers, but are always looking for more. PennDOT will be hosting a recruiting event at its Aspinwall office on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The agency says they’re looking for anybody who has a CDL that can work temporary or full-time.
94.5 PST

Philadelphia’s Mummers Parade 2022 Officially Postponed

The iconic New Year's Day tradition in Philadelphia, the Mummers Parade, has been postponed from Saturday, January 1, 2022, to Sunday, January 2, 2022. The parade's postponement is due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday. The forecast for Sunday, by the way, looks a little better, but still not perfectly dry at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Social on State Ready to Ring in the New Year

It’s almost countdown time, and it turns out, you don’t have to go far to ring in the New Year. Times Square isn’t the only ball drop in New York. Here at Social on State in the heart of Binghamton, you can ring in the New Year while supporting a local business.
BINGHAMTON, NY

