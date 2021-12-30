ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State Battle of the Bands

By Middagh Goodwin
ModestoView
ModestoView
 4 days ago
A Battle of the Bands will be taking place on March 13 at the State Theatre with a $2500 Grand prize and $1500 Fan Favorite award. The event intends to showcase 8 of the areas brightest playing 2 songs each. To participate you will need to record a video of you...

