City Of Temple Terrace Reinstates Mask Requirement For All City Facilities

TEMPLE TERRACE, FL. – Effective immediately, face coverings are required for staff and visitors to enter all City facilities, including City Hall, Omar K. Lightfoot Center, the Temple Terrace Public Library, and the Family Recreation Complex.

As cases of COVID, especially the Omicron variant, are on the rise, this measure was deemed necessary to help keep both City employees and visitors to these facilities safe.

Masks will be provided as needed. Frequent hand washing and social distancing also are encouraged when visiting City facilities.

In addition, anyone feeling sick, is asked to please refrain from visiting City facilities. City staff is available to assist by phone.

For a complete list of facility and department telephone numbers, visit the City’s website at www.TempleTerrace.com.

City offices will be closed Friday, December 31, 2021, in recognition of the New Year’s holiday. City offices will reopen Monday, January 3, 2022.

