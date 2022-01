LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces’ Single-Use Plastic Bag Ordinance will go into effect on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The purpose of the Single-Use Plastic Bag Ordinance is to abate the nuisance that has been caused through the rapid and growing increase of single-use plastic bags in the city. The Ordinance will prohibit the use of single-use plastic carryout bags provided by a retail establishment to a customer at the point of sale or checkout.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO