A man was pulled over at 1:31 p.m. Dec. 8 for having an expired registration sticker on his work truck. The man gave police a Mexican identification card and a license allegedly issued through he United Nations as an international driver license. Police contacted Immigration Customs and Enforcement officials, who said the man was more than likely in the country illegally, but had not criminal background and advised Brunswick Police to release him. The man was cited for having no operator’s license and an expired registration and was ordered to park the truck. Photos of the license and ID card were taken as evidence.

BRUNSWICK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO