ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

What is The Weapon’s name in Halo Infinite?

By Dave Acuña
sirusgaming.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weapon is Master Chief’s new AI partner in Halo Infinite. A lot of fans who haven’t finished playing the game are wondering if she will ever get a proper name like Cortana did. But first here’s a little backstory on how the Master Chief ended up...

sirusgaming.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

How many missions are in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode became available before the game’s campaign mode. Some players may forget all about the game’s story mode while enjoying the action in multiplayer, but the campaign also became available in December 2021. Halo Infinite’s campaign mode is a must-try for all fans, combining...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to get Halo Infinite’s cat ears helmet

Halo Infinite’s cat ears helmet is proving incredibly popular amongst Spartans, so here’s how you can unlock this feline-themed cosmetic. Halo Infinite’s cat ears helmet has finally been added to the game, giving players the chance to unlock this new cosmetic. This comical cat-themed helmet previously made an appearance in Halo Infinite’s Bot Bootcamp, where a Spartan named Meownir sported this feline design.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Halo Infinite guide: Repository collectibles

In this Halo Infinite Repository collectibles guide, we’ll show you where to find every Audio Log, Mjolnir Armory, Spartan Core, and Skull in the Repository main story mission. Repository collectibles include 2 UNSC Audio Logs and 1 Skull. Below, we’ll go through them in (roughly) the order you’ll encounter...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Halo Infinite Revitalises Gaming’s Old Guard | Best Games Of 2021

2021. It has been what some call “a year”. To celebrate this collection of sun rotations, we’re looking at the best games of 2021. Next up: Halo Infinite. Let’s all be honest with ourselves: the Halo series since 343 Industries took over hasn’t exactly been up to the same standards that the franchise once held when Bungie held the reins. That’s to be expected when control of a series as big as Halo is transferred (Gears of War hasn’t been able to top Gears 3, for instance), but Halo Infinite is 343’s best offering yet, potentially rivalling some of the series’ biggest highlights.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
Escapist Magazine

The Marines Are the Best Part of Halo Infinite

Everyone’s got a hot take on Halo Infinite, it seems. Personally, I couldn’t care less about the meandering plot, quippy new AI, or the monologuing villains. Hell, Master Chief isn’t the hero of my playthrough. Nah, my heroes, my MVPs of Halo Infinite, are the UNSC’s Marines!
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Mister Chief Joins The Fight! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

Halo Infinite's shop updates every Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT with new items that players can purchase with credits. Since the launch of the free-to-play multiplayer component, 343 Industries has done a nice job of offering up colorful items for players to purchase. The latest rotation brings back someone who we may all love more than Master Chief.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Why is Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Free-to-Play?

Halo Infinite has a multiplayer option and if you can believe it, it is free to play. There may be hopes that people can broaden their understanding of the game and that this is the best way for them to increase their base. This has left some people wondering, why is the campaign being released at a retail price, but the multiplayer is free to play for absolutely everyone? When you look at Halo Infinite, you will soon see that it has been delayed and that Halo 5, the game before it came out in the year 2015. The campaign, as expected, follows Master Chief and it also follows the ringworld Zeta Halo. This is all being done to try and hunt down AI known as The Weapon. The aim is to also try and fight off anyone who may be a threat to her, which follows on perfectly from the previous game’s ending.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Halo Infinite’s Winter Contingency event begins

343 Industries has kicked off the Winter Contingency event in Halo Infinite. During the event, players will get a new holiday-themed reward each day until December 30th for completing a match of either Arena or Big Team Battle in multiplayer. The rewards on offer include ‘Peppermint Laughter’ coatings for armor and weapons, as well as new shoulder pieces, emblems, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Infinite#Ai#Weapon#Pelican
vg247.com

Best of 2021: Halo Infinite, and Alex’s other GOTY picks

If you’d asked me the status of my Halo fandom at the start of 2021, I’d have described myself as a ‘lapsed’ Halo fan. Ask me again now, at the end of the year, and I’m like that guy from that old viral video where he’s singing the Halo theme to some random woman in a parking lot. “You’re a monk!” she exclaims. And yes. I am a monk of killing, precise with a Battle Rifle.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

Halo Infinite's Woes Expose the Exploitation Inherent to Current Gaming Trends

It’s been just over a month since Halo Infinite’s multiplayer made a surprise launch on Nov. 15, arriving to both praise and widespread frustration. While most players enjoyed playing the latest in the long running franchise, the discussion instantly turned to picking apart the game’s unfair monetization. Halo Infinite’s battle pass moves too slow and requires too much investment, compared to the slicker offerings of Fortnite or Apex Legends. It also, pretty plainly, offers less. Because Halo’s cosmetics rely on getting customizable pieces, rather than full outfits, actually getting some cool looking armor requires serious time investment in the battle pass… or shelling out too much extra money for XP or to buy an armor set from the store. Furthermore, because the game launched with limited playlists, and with occasionally esoteric or difficult challenges, it can take hours to complete even simple tasks.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Will Halo Infinite’s multiplayer co-op campaign have crossplay?

Halo Infinite’s campaign mode came out on December 8, a couple of weeks after Microsoft surprised us with the release of its free-to-play multiplayer in November. Unfortunately, the Halo Infinite campaign is currently missing a pretty important feature: a multiplayer co-op mode. After the game’s year-long delay, developers 343...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: How to Defeat the Harbinger

Halo is a series that would traditionally consider the idea of boss battles to be taboo, excluding the Halo 2 Tartarus boss battle at least. When it comes to Halo Infinite though, the idea of boss battles is utilized to its fullest effect, with many story missions featuring bosses to tackle. From the earliest times against Tremonius to the brutish power of both Hyperius and Tovarus, there’s plenty of difficulty to go around. One of the most difficult bosses to tackle though is the Harbinger, acting as the final battle for our favorite Spartan in Halo Infinite. If you’d like some help though, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to defeat the Harbinger and finish Halo Infinite!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
TheSixthAxis

What We Played #530 Halo Infinite, Inscryption & Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

I have been stuck inside thanks to a worrisome little virus, so when I’ve not felt like complete rubbish I’ve mostly been playing video games. That’s meant a whole lot of Halo Infinite and its single player campaign. There’s still a Spartan Core or two left to find but otherwise that sucker is done, and I loved it. There’s definitely a warm and fuzzy does of nostalgia, but it’s mixed in with a bunch of new things to make it fresh and exciting. Other than that I’ve been playing Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen as I needed to continue the gaming comfort food, as well as Monster Hunter Rise, Sackboy, Unpacking, TABS, Ben 10 (mainly to help a person who’s much smaller than me) and Chorus for an eventual review.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite's new Spartan cat ears are making players go purrrrr

Halo Infinite is a very good multiplayer shooter, but it's had a rough ride from players for a number of different reasons, not least of them the overabundance of microtransactions. But it looks like 343 Industries has figured out how to change people's minds on the matter: not by reducing the number or price of in-game items, mind, but by adding feline auris externa—cat ears.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: How to Play Splitscreen

Ever since Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo has been the go-to console FPS for multiplayer parties. While you can play online PVP multiplayer just fine with the free-to-play, standalone Halo Infinite multiplayer version, there are still issues regarding local splitscreen co-op in the game. Continue reading below to learn how to set up the splitscreen feature in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy