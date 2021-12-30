What is The Weapon’s name in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite has a multiplayer option and if you can believe it, it is free to play. There may be hopes that people can broaden their understanding of the game and that this is the best way for them to increase their base. This has left some people wondering, why is the campaign being released at a retail price, but the multiplayer is free to play for absolutely everyone? When you look at Halo Infinite, you will soon see that it has been delayed and that Halo 5, the game before it came out in the year 2015. The campaign, as expected, follows Master Chief and it also follows the ringworld Zeta Halo. This is all being done to try and hunt down AI known as The Weapon. The aim is to also try and fight off anyone who may be a threat to her, which follows on perfectly from the previous game’s ending.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO