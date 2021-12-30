ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

Portion of Lincoln County snowmobile trails to open Friday

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
Snowmobile enthusiasts in Lincoln County can take to the trails beginning Friday, with one portion of the trail system opening at 8 a.m.

Only trail number one will open on Friday. Trails are in early season condition and could be rough and icy in areas.

Winter ATV trails in Zone 1 will remain closed until 8:00 A.M. on Jan. 7, 2022.

Zones 2,3 and 4 will remain closed at this time.

All trails are closed to winter ATV use when the temperature is above 28 degrees.

Local snowmobile clubs ask that riders to stay off lakes and rivers unless a trail has been clearly marked.

