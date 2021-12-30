Christopher Paul Phelps

Christopher Stephen Dushey, age 35 of Auburn, California left this world peacefully on December 9, 2021 surrounded by his family at Mercy San Juan Hospital. We are all heartbroken at this loss of our son, brother, uncle, and friend. Chris was a graduate of Colfax High School. He enjoyed the outdoors hiking, jet skiing, fishing, and spending time with friends. The special time spent with his nephews and niece brought great joy to him as displayed by his smile in many family pictures. His infectious smile lit up any room and the outpouring of stories of how he helped so many is endearing. Chris is an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers football team, San Francisco Giants baseball team, and Sacramento Kings basketball team. Chris is survived by his parents, Ray and Jeannine Dushey, his brother Zak Dushey (Krystal), his sister Amber Trom (Rhett), grandparents, aunts, nephews, niece, uncles, and cousins. It's hard to know why some things happen as they do. It seems so hard to comprehend that you are no longer here but all the happy memories will keep you near. Matthew 20:16 - So the last shall be first, and the first last: for many be called, but few chosen.

AUBURN, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO