An update on the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department’s mission to help out a local family that lost its home to fire and was also conned out of money meant to buy an XBox for Christmas. The Sheriff’s office reports the community helped make it’s mission successful…and then some. While finding an XBox gaming system has been difficult, at best, this holiday season, Deputy Bryan Strobusch successfully found the XBox. But the story doesn’t end there. With the generosity of community donors, Deputy Strobusch and Deputy Paul Hanneman today delivered gift cards from Fleet Farm, Festival Foods, Shell, clothes, shoes, XBox games and a controller, lotions, socks, kitchen towels, a turkey and Tupperware to the family. The deputies also presented a check for $6,671.46.

WAUPACA COUNTY, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO