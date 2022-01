Romelu Lukaku announced his arrival at Chelsea with a bang. The Belgian scored in his first Premier League game of the season and gave an overall dominant display. He seemed to be the key to Chelsea’s problems, as he was everything that the Blues were missing. Strong, determined and clinical in nature, there was nothing stopping Lukaku from achieving Premier League greatness at Stamford Bridge. He scored two more goals against Aston Villa in the first half of the season. However, after that, there was an eerie silence in front of the goal. Not only were the Blues making very few chances, but the chances that Lukaku did get, he was missing.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 HOURS AGO