Public Safety

After Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking conviction, the spotlight turns to Epstein accuser's sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew

By Michelle Mark
 4 days ago

Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the death announcement of his father, Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Associated Press/Steve Parsons

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction on sex-trafficking charges has thrust Prince Andrew back into the spotlight.
  • Though the Duke of York wasn't involved in Maxwell's trial, he faces a lawsuit from a prominent Epstein accuser.
  • A representative for the royal denied a report that his lawyers were "locked in emergency talks" Wednesday evening after the Maxwell verdict.

A jury convicted Ghislaine Maxwell of sex trafficking on Wednesday, vindicating her accusers and raising new questions about sexual abuse allegations against another friend of Jeffrey Epstein's: Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York, who has not been criminally charged and was not involved in Maxwell's trial, faces a federal lawsuit in the US from Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that Andrew sexually abused her multiple times when she was a minor.

Though Maxwell's conviction is unrelated to the lawsuit against Prince Andrew, The Mirror reported that Prince Andrew's legal team was "locked in emergency talks" Wednesday evening following the reading of the verdict.

A representative for Andrew's lawyers told Insider they "simply don't recognise that characterisation" and "there is no truth to the Mirror story whatsoever." The representative also declined to comment on the Maxwell verdict.

Andrew has rejected all of Giuffre's claims and denied ever meeting her. His lawyers have also fought bitterly against her lawsuit, arguing that a 2009 settlement between Epstein and Giuffre shields him from liability, and that Giuffre has no jurisdiction to sue.

That legal battle is about to heat up: around the time the Maxwell verdict was read Wednesday evening, two federal judges ordered that the 2009 settlement be unsealed around January 3. On January 4, both sides will present oral arguments on whether to dismiss Giuffre's lawsuit.

Advocates for Epstein's victims have expressed confidence that Andrew will face legal consequences just as Maxwell did.

"He should be quaking in his boots," attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents eight Epstein victims, told The Daily Mail . "[The Maxwell verdict] shows that a jury is willing to come back with a guilty verdict even if the accusers are not perfect, as no human being is."

Though Giuffre was not called to testify during Maxwell's trial, Prince Andrew was mentioned by name in court — a Maxwell accuser identified only as "Jane" and Epstein pilot Larry Visoski both testified that they had seen the Duke of York travel on the financier's private jet.

Prince Andrew also has made statements that could be used against him if the Giuffre lawsuit proceeds. In a widely seen BBC interview in 2019 , he described having a close friendship with Maxwell and said their relationship is how he  became acquainted with Epstein.

Giuffre alluded to her litigation against Prince Andrew in several tweets celebrating the Maxwell conviction.

"I hope that today is not the end but rather another step in justice being served," Giuffre wrote. "Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be."

