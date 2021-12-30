The 2021 Year In Review: M&A Accelerates Across Active Lifestyle Market

Garmin, Ltd. announced it has acquired Vesper Marine, a privately-held provider of AIS, VHF and vessel monitoring solutions for the marine industry. With almost 15 years of experience, Vesper has developed a suite of communication products and solutions for power, sail and workboats, including its Cortex system. Cortex combines a VHF radio with the company’s smartAIS transponder and remote vessel monitoring technology and incorporates built-in alarms to alert mariners of potential collisions, dragging anchors and man overboard situations. The company also offers mobile apps to monitor, view and manage a Cortex system or smartAIS transponder for iOS and Android devices.”Vesper has pioneered a number of innovations in the marine communications space, with recognition across the industry for its emphasis on user-friendly and intuitive interfaces that make it easier to communicate on the water,” said Jarrod Seymour, Garmin vice president, marine segment leader. “Together with the Vesper team, we look forward to providing an unmatched portfolio of integrated marine communications products and services to our customers.”

