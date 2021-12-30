Sanborn Sessions: “Señor Blues” with Christian McBride

“Confrontation is always tough, but for others to take you seriously, you need to take yourself seriously.”. Holly Montgomery is currently signed to Blue Elan Records in Los Angeles, with her west coast band, Mustangs Of The West. She has been active in the DC Music Scene since 2011 after moving to the east coast from Los Angeles. Her current band is with Nashville guitarist, Buddy Speir, and Washington, D.C. drummer, Andy Hamburger. She won first place in the Rock Category of the 2017 UK Songwriting Contest, as well as the Gold 1st Place Award in the Rock Category of the Mid-Atlantic Songwriting Contest. While still in L.A., her band, Big Planet, was awarded Best Acoustic Band by the National Academy of Songwriters. She played with folk legend Dan Bern, with the all-girl modern country band The Mustangs, and with John Ford Coley and she recorded with Ice Cube. Holly opened for the Oscar-winning duo The Swell Season with folk singer Mark Dignam, and for Foreigner with Billy White Acre. Holly is the lead singer and plays bass, acoustic guitar, and piano on her albums.

