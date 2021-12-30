ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Novelist Really Wants You to Know She’s Not the Patricia Cornwall Who Got Arrested for Delta Flight Meltdown

By Ken Meyer
Cover picture for the articleBest-selling author Patricia Cornwell would love for people to know that she isn’t the lady who was freaking out on people in the middle of a Delta Airlines flight. Cornwell, known for her series of crime thrillers starring medical examiner Kay Scarpetta, posted a tweet on Monday to acknowledge that she...

Delta Karen Fight Video Update: FBI Investigating Patricia Cornwall Footage

A white woman who was shown on video harassing and attacking at least one passenger during a recent commercial airplane flight is reportedly being investigated by federal law enforcement officials. Patricia Cornwall was taken into custody last week after the plane landed in Atlanta in what is seemingly the latest example of a so-called “Karen” being brought to justice for flagrantly flouting the law.
Patricia Cornwall: Former Playboy Model Arrested After Slapping And Spitting

Patricia “Patty” Cornwall, a former NFL cheerleader turned realtor who appeared in Playboy and on “Baywatch,” has been identified as the woman in the viral Delta Airlines flight video. The woman is facing a federal assault charge after she reportedly hit and spit on another airline passenger on a Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta […]
‘Airplane Karen’ Patricia Cornwall Arrested For Striking A Passenger Who Called Her Out For “Rosa Parks” Remark

What is it with these Karens and their Kent-le-men counterparts acting a caucasified fool on airplanes? Recently, another member of the mile-white club went viral after being caught on camera assaulting another passenger who had but one request: “Sit down, Karen.” Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy‼️ pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) December […]
Midflight Mayhem: FBI Arrests Woman for Attacking Passengers, Employees on Delta Airlines Flight

A woman was arrested by the FBI for causing a disturbance on a Delta Airlines flight and attacking an older man for having his mask off. The woman, identified as Patricia Cornwall by the Atlanta Police Department, allegedly cause the altercation when she chastised another passenger on the same flight from Tampa to Atlanta. Footage from the incident shows Cornwall profanely telling an older gentleman to mask up, though Cornwall had her own mask down, and the man told her he was eating in his seat.
‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
A Young Man Was Murdered After NYC Afterparty Went Wrong — But Who Was The Killer?

When Joey Comunale decided to attend an afterparty in New York City, he had no idea it would be his last. On November 12, 2016, Joey, 26, had left his home in Stamford, Connecticut for a night out in Manhattan. He and his friend Stephen Naso drove to a club in the city's Meaptpacking District, a neighborhood known for its nightlife scene. The pair met up with a ton of people and hung out at a club.
Australian wellness influencer arrested for fraud after allegedly conning investors

An Australian wellness influencer has been arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly duping investors of her online business out of AU$1m (approximately £536,858).Bianca Cheah, a model and founder of online health brand Sporteluxe, was detained by the Australian Border Force at Sydney Airport at 7.30am on Friday.Prior to the arrest, she had been in Los Angeles. According to the Herald Sun, Cheah is understood to have been expecting the authorities at the airport before she was handed over to NSW Police.Cheah, who had more than 1.3m followers on Instagram before the arrest – the number has since dropped to...
