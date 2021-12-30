ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man faked a COVID positive test to avoid court hearing in Connecticut, officials say

By Julia Marnin
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of a court hearing, a man illegally faked a COVID-19 positive test to avoid appearing in Connecticut, officials said. Now he’s been charged with illegally forging and fabricating the test results, according to a Dec. 29 news release from the state’s division of criminal justice. Junior...

