Canby, Molalla see minimal impact from snow

Cities were prepared for snowfall and didn't have any major issues when it, and icy conditions, arrived.

As snow fell late into the night on Dec. 25 and again the next two days, the Willamette Valley saw snow accumulate early in the week, up to five or six inches in some areas and more in the foothills. Temperatures remained near freezing at the beginning of the week, causing snow to melt to ice over at night and cause hazardous driving conditions for some.

Canby and Molalla saw minimal impact from the wintery weather. City officials said they were able to get roads under control and did not have any significant power outages or other problems during the week.

Molalla City Manager Dan Huff said the city has become more prepared for natural disasters and weather events over the last year, after facing wildfires in 2020 and an ice storm in early 2021.

"We're in a lot better position today than we were before," he said. "We've purchased some fuel cells because we have generators that operate our water treatment and wastewater treatment plants as well as our city hall. But if you don't have diesel to put into the generators, you can't run them."

The city also began using a new platform to send notifications to residents to alert them to weather events or other issues in the area. In addition, folks can sign up online to receive text message notifications to their phone (current.cityofmolalla.com).

Additionally, the town will be getting a reader board within the next month to alert drivers to any problems.

The roads around the outside of town were slick, and there were a few fender benders, according to police reports.

"People just need to pay a little extra attention when driving and give yourself a little extra room," Huff said. "Think about your turns long before you might normally do that and you should be fine."

In Canby, City Administrator Scott Archer said the city continues to monitor the weather but reports no major problems.

"Our Public Works team has been sanding our main thoroughfares in town, and doing some deicing in other areas," he said. "Because the snow event came and went fairly quickly, it was relatively easy to manage and overall uneventful."

While there is still a slight chance for snow heading into the New Year, warmer weather and rainy days are in the forecast. But, in the chance that more inclement weather is in store for the Willamette Valley, "it's a good idea for folks to be prepared for stuff, for yourself," Huff said. "Think about what you would do if you lost power and how you would function."