Environment

Public safety agencies expect winter weather to impact holiday travel

By Drew Hadden
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 30, 2021 – Illinois public safety agencies are encouraging those who plan to travel this weekend to Know Before You Go as winter weather takes aim on Illinois. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), rain and snow are likely over portions of the state, and throughout the Midwest, making...

NottinghamMD.com

WINTER STORM: 5 – 8 inches of snow expected in Baltimore area, Maryland State Police respond to over 40 crashes

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced that the State of Maryland has activated a government-wide response to the ongoing winter storm that could have a significant impact on roads and transportation systems. Much of the state is now under winter weather advisories and warnings, and the National Weather Service has expanded potential snowfall totals over the course of the … Continue reading "WINTER STORM: 5 – 8 inches of snow expected in Baltimore area, Maryland State Police respond to over 40 crashes" The post WINTER STORM: 5 – 8 inches of snow expected in Baltimore area, Maryland State Police respond to over 40 crashes appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
#Emergency Preparedness#Inclement Weather#Rain And Snow#Extreme Weather#The Illinois State Police#Illinois State Troopers#Isp#Iema
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT | Potential icy commuting for portions of Maryland Tuesday morning

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our Weather Alert continues into Tuesday morning for the potential of refreeze on our roadways.\. The main travel problems will be across Southern Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and especially Anne Arundel and Howard Counties and the Lower Eastern Shore , where the most snow is on the ground from Monday morning's snowfall.
MARYLAND STATE
OutThere Colorado

FORECAST: 24-plus inches, 75 MPH gusts possible during incoming Colorado storm

More snow is set to hit parts of Colorado in upcoming days and most residents are expected to see at least a few flakes. According to the National Weather Service, another storm system will move into the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday, making several inches of snow possible through Thursday. Potential impacts include near-zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and snow-packed roads. A 'winter storm watch' has been activated in the Elkhead, Park, and Gore ranges, found near Steamboat Springs, warning of up to two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Urges Marylanders To Stay Off Roads, Says 60K Power Outages Have Been Reported During Snow Fall

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following a snowstorm that coated central Maryland on Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan urged residents to avoid traveling on roads for the rest of the day and advised hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. The governor said falling temperatures could refreeze roads that are currently wet and slushy and lead to icy travel lanes. “Our statewide operations center is fully activated and closely monitoring these hazardous conditions,” Hogan said in a statement. “Given the rapidly increasing rate at which the snow has been falling, we continue to urge Marylanders in affected areas to stay off the roads,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Downed Trees Complicate Annapolis Cleanup After Heavy, Wet Snow

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis is trying to recover from Monday morning’s snow day as they attempt to clean up the eight to twelve inches of wintry weather. However, branches and downed trees are making the cleaning efforts difficult. The Department of Public Works deployed drivers around 3 a.m. as they salted, de-iced and plowed roadways, but they will have to continue throughout the night, according to Mayor Gavin Buckley. “We work first on major arterial roads (snow emergency routes), then connectors and then neighborhood streets,” City Manager David Jarrell said. “We have to focus on the major arterials first since they are the main roads used by emergency and public safety vehicles.” In efforts to expedite the cleanup, Gotts, Knighton and Hillman garages were opened to the public to encourage Annapolis residents to move their cars off the road. The National Weather Service notes that temperatures are predicted to swing into the single digits overnight, creating hazards for morning drivers. In response to the inclement weather, Annapolis Transit Services also halted their city transit services, effective Monday at 5 p.m. The services are planned to resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
erienewsnow.com

Flights, COVID testing impacted by winter weather in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Our nation’s capital got some of the most snow they’ve seen in years. The weather was so bad, it shut down schools, COVID testing sites and the airports had to ground their planes for awhile. Although Washington D.C. missed out on a white Christmas, Monday...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

How To Navigate Icy Roads On Your Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday’s winter storm created slushy, slick conditions on the road after central Maryland was blanketed in snow, but a refreeze of leftover puddles and slush could make Tuesday morning’s commute even more treacherous. The Maryland Department of Transportation provided some tips on driving to survive in winter weather. Before getting behind the wheel, try to delay your commute to give road crews time to salt the roads. If you need to drive, allow yourself extra time to get where you’re going. Here are some more actions MDOT suggested before hitting the road: Take time to remove all ice and snow from...
BALTIMORE, MD
KIRO 7 Seattle

Latest snow brings power outages to thousands

SEATTLE — Thousands of Puget Sound Energy customers are without power after Monday’s latest snow. Puget Sound Energy’s outage map showed 87 outages affecting 6,060 customers, as of 9:39 p.m. Monday. As temperatures hover just above freezing in most places, the incoming rain and snow are causing...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Jersey Shore, Parts Of Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After an early winter snow deficit, part of the Philadelphia area will see their first accumulation of snow on Monday. Snow has been falling across South Jersey and parts of Delaware since 5 a.m. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Jersey Shore and central and southern Delaware from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia and Delaware counties and for our nearby New Jersey suburbs and northern Delaware from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday. Flurries or a passing snow shower for areas far north and west will be left...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

Heavy Snow Brings Treacherous Commutes To Anne Arundel County

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County was rocked with several inches of snow just a day after temperatures reached into the 60’s. “Quite the change,” said Chris Dunn, as he brushed snow off his car. “It goes from warm one day to snow the next.” The Snow Emergency Plan for the county was activated as major roadways remained covered with snow and slush for most of the day. The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management is working with partners as they respond to multiple accidents, stuck cars and downed power lines. “We’re out there,” said Kasey Thomas, spokesperson for the county’s...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Philly

Delaware Schools, Government Offices Close As Storm Dumps Snow Across Region

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Schools and government offices in central and southern Delaware were closed Monday as the winter storm dumped several inches of snow on the mid-Atlantic region. State courts also were closed in all three Delaware counties, although the brunt of the storm was being felt in central Kent and southern Sussex counties. Delmarva Power reported about 1,000 customers without power in Sussex County as of late Monday morning, and a similar amount on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, mostly in Queen Anne’s, Talbot and Dorchester counties. The Delaware Electric Cooperative, which serves mostly rural areas in Kent and Sussex counties, reported about 440 customers without power. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in effect through 4 p.m. for Delaware and much of the Eastern Shore and southern New Jersey, with expected snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. More than half a foot of snow had already fallen in parts of Delaware by midday, with 7.2 inches in Woodside and 6.8 inches in both Dover and Harrington, according to the Delaware Environmental Observing System, based at the University of Delaware. All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DELAWARE, NJ

