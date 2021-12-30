Public safety agencies expect winter weather to impact holiday travel

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis is trying to recover from Monday morning’s snow day as they attempt to clean up the eight to twelve inches of wintry weather. However, branches and downed trees are making the cleaning efforts difficult. The Department of Public Works deployed drivers around 3 a.m. as they salted, de-iced and plowed roadways, but they will have to continue throughout the night, according to Mayor Gavin Buckley. “We work first on major arterial roads (snow emergency routes), then connectors and then neighborhood streets,” City Manager David Jarrell said. “We have to focus on the major arterials first since they are the main roads used by emergency and public safety vehicles.” In efforts to expedite the cleanup, Gotts, Knighton and Hillman garages were opened to the public to encourage Annapolis residents to move their cars off the road. The National Weather Service notes that temperatures are predicted to swing into the single digits overnight, creating hazards for morning drivers. In response to the inclement weather, Annapolis Transit Services also halted their city transit services, effective Monday at 5 p.m. The services are planned to resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO