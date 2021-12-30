ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers Return From Break With 3-2 Win Over Kraken in OT

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEATTLE (AP) — Ivan Provorov scored 2:14 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 as both teams returned to...

Redlands Daily Facts

Kings open new year with win over Flyers

LOS ANGELES –– The Kings kicked off 2022 with a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, moving to 2-0 since the building’s name changed and winning consecutive games for the third time this season. The line of Phillip Danault, Viktor Arvidsson and...
NHL
Miami Herald

Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win

Viktor Arvidsson tied a career high with four points and accomplished something that hasn't happened for a Los Angeles Kings player in 31 years — a goal 12 seconds into a game. Arvidsson's prolific night propelled the Kings to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and...
NHL
Ivan Provorov
Philipp Grubauer
James Van Riemsdyk
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights’ revenge week capped by return of Marc-Andre Fleury

There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
NHL
abc17news.com

Dobson scores in OT to give Islanders 3-2 win over Oilers

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Dobson scored 3:52 into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the slumping Edmonton Oilers. Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders, who got their first win beyond regulation this season after losing the first six. Ilya Sorokin stopped 17 shots to help New York improve to 3-0-1 in the last four games overall. Leon Draisaitl got his NHL-leading 25th goal and Darnell Nurse also scored for Edmonton, which lost in overtime for the second straight day and fell to 2-7-2 in its last 11 after starting the season 16-5-0. Mikko Koskinen had 26 saves.
NHL
Biloxi Sun Herald

Canucks score 3 in third period to topple Kraken 5-2

After a day full of obstacles — including traveling the morning of the game and a series of false positive COVID-19 tests — the Vancouver Canucks savored getting the best of their new Pacific Northwest rivals again. Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander scored first-period goals, Tyler Motte and...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks 5, Kraken 2: These are the wins you need

Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau, having seen his team waver even in the midst of an eight-game point streak, was clear about what his team needed to improve before Saturday’s game at Climate Pledge Arena against the Seattle Kraken. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but...
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Zibanejad has Hat Trick as Rangers Beat Lightning 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had his eighth career hat trick, Igor Shesterkin stopped 38 shots for his second shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0. Ryan Strome also scored, Chris Kreider had three assists and Adam Fox added two to help New York win for the third time in five games. The Rangers beat the Lightning for the second time in three days after a 4-3 shootout victory at Tampa, Florida, on Friday night. In this one, New York was without star forward Artemi Panarin, who was placed in COVID-19 protocols before the game.
NHL
FanSided

3 takeaways as Canes return to play with a win over Habs

In their final game of 2021, the Carolina Hurricanes were deadly. With special teams and goaltending leading the way, the Canes won in a dominant fashion to show that they were ready to play in this one. 4 special teams goals lead them past the lackluster Montreal Canadiens team. With the Canes capping the 2021 calendar year with a major victory, we’ve got stuff to talk about.
NHL
Detroit News

Bey's corner 3-pointer gives Pistons dramatic OT win over Spurs

Detroit — With a rash of injuries and dealing with COVID issues, the Pistons had just one win in December. They flipped the calendar and got off to a good start in the new year. Playing with just three regular roster players and a cadre of players from the...
NBA
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

