Acorns Knock Down Comets at Jack Q. Pearson Holiday Classic

A basketball sits on a gym floor during practice at Centralia College on Wednesday.

Ashton Boyd and Courtney Price combined for 38 points as Oakville toppled Naselle 55-47 at the Jack Q. Pearson Holiday Classic on Wednesday at Willapa Valley High School in Menlo.

The Acorns led nearly the entire game, holding 10-point leads at the half and the end of three quarters before preserving the victory in the final frame.

Boyd scored a team-high 20 points to go with five assists and six steals. Price nearly completed a triple double, racking up 18 points, a game-high 16 rebounds and nine steals.

Eddie Klatush contributed six points, six assists and three rebounds for the Acorns. Jeremy WIlbur added seven rebounds, Quinton Roberts hauled in six boards and Hunter Russell finished with five points.

Oakville improves to 5-4 overall and faces District 4 foe Willapa Valley (6-3) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.