Cardinals Drop Another to Willapa Valley

VIKINGS 86, CARDINALS 41

Winlock 7 11 12 11 — 41

Willapa Valley 29 13 30 14 — 86

Scoring

Winlock: Richendollar 24, Scofield 11, Fray-Parmantier 12

Willapa Valley: Fluke 8, Western 8, Adkins 16, Isakson 2, Clements 5, Pearson 18, Hampton 3, D. Fluke 10, Christen 8, Keaton 8

Still looking for an elusive first victory, the Winlock boys basketball team had trouble with 1B power Willapa Valley Wednesday, falling 86-41, at the Jack Q. Pearson Holiday Classic at Willapa Valley High School.

The Cardinals were led in scoring by Caleb Richendollar’s 24 points, which included four buckets from downtown. Chase Scofield added 11 points and Cole Fray-Parmantier finished with 12. Winlock shot 17 of 49 from the field, and pulled down 14 rebounds, led by Collin Regalado’s four.

Willapa Valley had 41 rebounds as a team and shot 34 of 71 from the field.

The Cardinals will play next against Naselle in Menlo on Thursday.