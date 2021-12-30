ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winlock, WA

Cardinals Drop Another to Willapa Valley

By Alec Dietz / alec@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXkIF_0dZIJy4w00
A basketball sits on a gym floor during practice at Centralia College on Wednesday.

VIKINGS 86, CARDINALS 41

Winlock 7 11 12 11 — 41

Willapa Valley 29 13 30 14 — 86

Scoring

Winlock: Richendollar 24, Scofield 11, Fray-Parmantier 12

Willapa Valley: Fluke 8, Western 8, Adkins 16, Isakson 2, Clements 5, Pearson 18, Hampton 3, D. Fluke 10, Christen 8, Keaton 8

Still looking for an elusive first victory, the Winlock boys basketball team had trouble with 1B power Willapa Valley Wednesday, falling 86-41, at the Jack Q. Pearson Holiday Classic at Willapa Valley High School.

The Cardinals were led in scoring by Caleb Richendollar’s 24 points, which included four buckets from downtown. Chase Scofield added 11 points and Cole Fray-Parmantier finished with 12. Winlock shot 17 of 49 from the field, and pulled down 14 rebounds, led by Collin Regalado’s four.

Willapa Valley had 41 rebounds as a team and shot 34 of 71 from the field.

The Cardinals will play next against Naselle in Menlo on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winlock, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Naselle, WA
Winlock, WA
Sports
City
Menlo, WA
Local
Washington Basketball
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Boys Basketball#Vikings 86#Western 8#Adkins 16#Pearson 18#Hampton 3#Christen 8#Keaton 8 Still#Willapa Valley
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
266
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy