Centralia, WA

Attempted Murder: Bail Set at $1 Million for Centralia Man Accused of Attacking Grocery Store Employees With Knife

By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com
 4 days ago
Isaac Jacob Nelson appears in Lewis County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon in Chehalis via Webex.

The Centralia man accused of attacking Fuller’s Shop’n Kart employees with a knife Tuesday morning has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and two counts of second-degree assault.

Bail for the defendant, Isaac Jacob Nelson, 27, has been set at $1 million.

Records filed in Lewis County Superior Court on Wednesday reveal Nelson is accused of stabbing a 56-year-old employee in the back of the “head/neck area” while she was restocking items on a shelf, then threatening two other employees who attempted to help her.

She suffered a 1-inch laceration to the back of the head, according to the Centralia Police Department. No other injuries were reported.

Nelson had fled the scene by the time Centralia police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:46 a.m., but officers quickly located him near the Shell station about a block away.

Officers patted him down and found a knife that “appeared to contain blood on the blade,” according to court documents.

A Fuller’s employee identified him as the subject who had committed the attack and he was taken into custody.

Centralia police initially reported that Nelson had been asked to leave the store and then returned and attacked the employee. Court documents do not include those details.

He was still in custody at the Lewis County Jail as of Thursday morning. His next court appearance is an arraignment hearing scheduled for Jan. 6.

