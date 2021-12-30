Cause of Centralia Pole Barn Fire is Under Investigation

Sirens

The Riverside Fire Authority is investigating the cause of a fire that burned the workshop and adjacent tack room of a pole barn west of Centralia on Monday.

Crews responded to the fire in the 170 block of Ingalls Road at 9:45 a.m. on Monday alongside crews from Lewis County Fire District 6.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the building, according to a Riverside news release. A damage estimate wasn’t available as of Tuesday morning.

No one was inside the building during the fire and no injuries were reported.