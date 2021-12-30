ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Tigers Hold Off Rockets for Gritty Win

By Eric Trent / etrent@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXeLZ_0dZIJq1800
Napavine's James Grose rises up a layup against Mabton Dec. 21.

Napavine opened the second-half with a 10-0 run and fended off visiting Castle Rock the rest of the way for a 55-47 non-league victory at home on Wednesday.

Sophomore scoring machine James Grose lit up the nets for a game-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds as the Tigers won their third straight to improve to 4-1 on the season.

“It was a tightly-contested game all night,” Napavine coach Rex Stanley said. “Both teams looked like they hadn’t played a game in a week.”

Senior post Keith Olson added a double-double of 10 points and a team-high 12 rebounds, while Jarin Prather added seven points and floor general Cael Stanley added five.

“One thing I was happy about was it was a gritty win,” Rex Stanley said. “(Castle Rock) is physical and they play hard. They’re much improved. We knew it was going to be a good game, and it was.”

Napavine (4-1 overall) hosts league foe Rainier on Tuesday. The Mountaineers are currently on a six-game winning streak.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Tigers#Castle Rock
kankakeetimes.com

RV Tigers Kicked Off the New Year with their Seventh CCAC Win of the Season

Olivet Nazarene University Athletics issued the following announcement on Jan. 1. The RV Olivet Nazarene University men's basketball team welcomed the Lynx of Lincoln College for a New Year's Day CCAC matinee inside McHie Arena. The Tigers earned their seventh league win of the season, 96-72. Alex Gross, Barik Olden,...
BOURBONNAIS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
OREGON STATE
NJ.com

No. 4 Manasquan fends off No. 11 Sparta for gritty bounce-back win

The ball clanked high off the rim and, considering how the previous 31 minutes of play went, it didn’t take much guesswork to predict where it was going. Manasquan spent the better part of Sunday watching Sparta use its size advantage and rebounding prowess to own the glass and earn second and third chances on the offensive end.
MANASQUAN, NJ
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tigers hold off late Bulldog comeback

RIPLEY - Latrell Vance buried a 3-pointer with seconds remaining to give Ripley a 61-60 win over New Albany in 2-4A basketball on Tuesday. New Albany had one final chance at a buzzer-beater from midcourt, but the shot bounced off the side of the rim and the Tigers went into celebration mode.
NEW ALBANY, MS
Kingsport Times-News

No. 21 Wingate holds off UVA Wise for SAC win

WISE — Virginia-Wise made a valiant comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome nationally ranked Wingate. The Cavaliers outscored the No. 21 Bulldogs 23-13 in the final quarter but fell short by a 63-61 margin Sunday in South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball play at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJHL

ETSU women’s basketball postpones upcoming games due to COVID

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Due to NCAA’s COVID policy, ETSU has postponed two upcoming matchups scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6 (Mercer) and Saturday, Jan. 8. (Samford) after several players tested positive for the virus. The Southern Conference is expected to reschedule both games for a later date. The Bucs have only secured one win […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
263
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy