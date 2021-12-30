Salvation Army in Centralia Offering Services During Frigid Weather

Snow blankets trailers outside Yard Birds Tuesday in Chehalis.

With below freezing temperatures sticking around, the Salvation Army in Centralia is offering transportation to the Lewis County Gospel Mission for meals in the morning and expanding other services as necessary through the cold spell.

The Salvation Army’s winter shelter is open seven days a week through the winter and closes on March 31, 2022. Check in hours are between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and normal hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

This week, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the shelter, located at 115 N. Gold St., Centralia will be open all day.

“We’re working with Lewis County Gospel Mission to make sure that there’s been 24-hour services. So usually the shelter is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. but if it’s obviously too cold for … people to be outside, if you’re unsheltered, where the heck are you gonna go?” said a representative from the Salvation Army Centralia.

Typically, food is not provided at the shelter, but there may be meals served for the next few days. As was stated in a Facebook post by the nonprofit: “services may be added as weather changes.”

For more information, call the Centralia location at 360-736-4399.