Four Delaware M&A litigation issues lawyers are watching in 2022

By Sierra Jackson
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) - The new year is slated to keep Delaware state courts busy, with topics from special purpose acquisition company mergers to Tesla Inc CEO's Elon Musk's stock holdings making docket appearances.

Here are four issues that attorneys and other experts say will continue to play out in Delaware mergers and acquisitions- related litigation in 2022.

1. SPAC merger structures

Federal courts have seen an uptick in class action lawsuits challenging disclosures made as part of company mergers with SPACs, which raise funds through IPOs to take their merger partners public.

Complaints filed in the Delaware Chancery Court have said that SPAC mergers’ structures are rife with conflicts of interest.

Attorneys said they are awaiting a ruling on healthcare management software business MultiPlan Inc and SPAC Churchill Capital Corp III’s motions to dismiss a proposed class action that said their $11 billion merger was riddled with conflicts.

The suing shareholders said that the SPAC’s managers were incentivized to quickly complete a deal with a target of any caliber because they would receive shares in the post-merger company.

A ruling that SPACs’ structure is “inherently coercive” would have major implications, said Renee Zaytsev, the co-chair of Thompson Hine’s securities and shareholder litigation practice.

2. "Controlling shareholder" definition

Some plaintiffs suing over the fairness of M&A deals have focused on whether a controlling shareholder influenced the acquiring or target company’s board to complete a deal at shareholders’ expense.

A controlling shareholder typically owns 50% or more of a company’s voting power or owns a smaller but significant voting stake and controls the company’s activities. A number of cases pending in Delaware are questioning when a less-than-50% stake is "controlling."

The question is at the heart of a lawsuit accusing Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk of influencing the electric vehicle maker’s board to acquire financially troubled SolarCity Corp for $2.6 billion in 2016. Tesla shareholders have alleged that Musk exerted control over both companies' boards, despite having roughly 22% stakes in each.

Dorothy Lund, a law professor at the University of Southern California’s Gould School of Law, said investors with less than 33% stakes in a company would normally never be considered controlling shareholders.

“Of course, 22% is smaller, but it's Elon Musk. So there are other factors in play,” Lund said.

3. Books and records expansions

Delaware courts have previously reaffirmed shareholders’ rights to see books and records to investigate potential misconduct claims, including in the context of M&A litigation. The courts have admonished companies who resisted these document requests, known as Section 220 demands and complaints.

Brian Massengill, the co-head of Mayer Brown’s professional liability practice, said that in 2021, plaintiffs sought emails and other documents beyond the board materials typically accessed.

He said he expects more of these broader-scope requests in 2022, as Delaware courts likely continue to clarify which documents plaintiffs can see.

4. Appraisal rights waivers

The Delaware Supreme Court in September affirmed a 2018 Chancery Court ruling that said contractual provisions waiving a shareholder’s right to have their shares appraised during a merger are legally enforceable.

Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III had rejected a bid by former Authentix Inc investors in 2018 to revalue their merger consideration as part of private equity firm Blue Water Energy LLP's acquisition of the authentication technology company.

Glasscock said he dismissed the appraisal petition because the shareholders had waived their appraisal rights.

Andrew Noreuil, a Mayer Brown M&A partner, said one issue to watch is if the ruling would be applied to employees who acquire stocks in a company as well.

"As a bigger matter, it'll be interesting to see if the Chancery Court does start to push back on some of the waivers in some of these agreements, which also include sometimes, rights to books and records," Noreuil said.

Musk trial asks the $2 bln question: Who controls Tesla?

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sierra Jackson reports on legal matters in major mergers and acquisitions, including deal work, litigation and regulatory changes. Reach her at sierra.jackson@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 0

