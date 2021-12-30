ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Legacy of Harry Reid and What to Expect in 2022 With Ryan Nobles

By Bakari Sellers
The Ringer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBakari Sellers is joined by CNN correspondent Ryan Nobles to discuss the influence...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

‘Incredible legacy’: Harry Reid’s energy, environment work

Nevada Democrat Harry Reid, one of the most consequential Senate leaders in modern U.S. history, died last week, leaving behind a lasting legacy on energy and environmental policy. Reid died at home in Henderson, Nev., following complications with pancreatic cancer. He was 82. President Biden, in a lengthy statement, noted...
HENDERSON, NV
The Nevada Independent

Remembering Harry Reid from a distance

Being a former majority leader of the U.S. Senate is admittedly a people business. Consequently, it didn’t come as a surprise to see the outpouring of remembrances following the passing of Harry Reid, arguably the most powerful Nevadan in history, from the usual people senators work with. Journalists who cut their teeth on covering his political career, including our very own founder and CEO, publicly reminisced, as did some of Reid’s former staffers. Politicians, especially in Nevada and Utah (Reid was — and, depending on how seriously you take the Latter-Day Saints’ beliefs in the afterlife, still — a Latter-Day Saint), weighed in as well. Even the local paper serving Logan, Utah, hometown of Utah State University — one of Harry Reid’s several alma maters — got in on the action to reflect on Reid’s comparatively unusual willingness to recruit staffers from the school.
CONGRESS & COURTS
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Harry Reid, the power broker

If the late Harry Reid “sits atop the pantheon of Nevada political greats,” as your Thursday editorial stated, what does that say about Nevada’s politicians? Not much. In fact, Mr Reid was a backroom power broker and divider. Just like the political cronies who changed the airport name for him. No public debates or process, just power brokers.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

How Harry Reid Broke the Senate

Former Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) died on December 28 after recently being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 82 years old. Reid was one of the most influential Democratic politicians of the last four decades before retiring in 2016. He spent most of that time in the Senate, first winning a seat there in 1986. Reid led Senate Democrats for 12 years (from 2005 to 2016). He served as the Senate's majority leader for eight years (from 2007 to 2014). Only two other senators have served longer in that role: Sen. Mike Mansfield (D-Mont.) and Sen. Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.). And like Mansfield and Byrd, Reid had an outsized impact on the Senate—and not for the better.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Ryan Nobles
Person
Bakari Sellers
Person
Harry Reid
The Independent

Voices: What Harry Reid told me about reaching Latino voters – and what he can teach Democrats

Tributes poured in for the late Senator Harry Reid after his death earlier this week, noting his humble beginnings as a kid from Searchlight, Nevada who went from an amateur boxer to Capitol Police Officer for the building which he would later run as Senate majority leader.They focused on how he convinced Barack Obama to run for president, helped pass the president’s signature health care law and then nuked the filibuster for Cabinet and judicial appointments. Republicans highlighted how his soft-spoken nature betrayed his ability to make blunt, brazen and sometimes flat-out untrue statements about his political opponents.At the same...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Harry Reid’s legacy

HARRY REID’s journey from a poverty-stricken rock miner’s son to the Senate majority leader was so novelistic the details seem made up. In his obituary, NYT’s Jonathan Martin rightly describes Reid, who died Tuesday at 82 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, growing up “in almost Dickensian circumstances” in Searchlight, down in the tip of Nevada:
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

What was Harry Reid’s cause of death?

HARRY Reid was United States Senator for Nevada who served in the role from 1987 to 2017. On December 28, 2021, it was announced that Reid has passed away. Reid's cause of death has not yet been confirmed. He was 82-years-old at the time of his passing. Reid led the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Vp
Roll Call Online

Reflections on covering Harry Reid

When you were getting close to the end of a scheduled interview with the late Sen. Harry Reid, it was always a good time to bring up baseball. That was true even in the height of the political campaign season, like when CQ Roll Call Photo Editor Bill Clark and I met up with the longtime Senate Democratic leader in Nevada as he was campaigning for the Democratic ticket in 2016.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBUR

Former Senate Leader Harry Reid dies at 82

Harry Reid has died. The former Senate Majority Leader oversaw the passage of the Affordable Care Act and was a crucial legislative partner to former President Barack Obama. Jon Ralston of the Nevada Independent talks about Reid's role in the state and on the national stage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newsy.com

Drew Willison Remembers Harry Reid

Drew Willison is the former chief of staff for Harry Reid. He sat down to talk with Newsy about the former Senate Majority Leader, and his life inside and outside politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Advocate

Brown gives statement on passing of Harry Reid

CLEVELAND — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released the following statement on the passing of his friend, former Senate Leader Harry Reid. “Harry Reid was one of the most effective leaders for working people in our country’s history. Whenever a family signs up for affordable health coverage through the Affordable Care Act, they have Harry to thank for it. Like so many of our most storied leaders, he came from humble origins – and he carried the lessons of Searchlight with him through decades of service to his beloved Nevada, and to the people of this country. He understood the dignity of work in his bones, and he helped his state show the nation what we can achieve when we empower workers through the labor movement. Harry was a legend, of course, and he was also a dear friend and mentor. Connie and I send our sympathy and our prayers to Landra, the entire Reid family, and the people of Nevada.”
CLEVELAND, OH
YubaNet

Feinstein Statement on Death of Harry Reid

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the death of Harry Reid:. “I’m saddened by the passing of Harry Reid, who left an outsized mark on our country and his home state of Nevada. “I served with Harry for 24 years and watched as he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

The underappreciated political genius of Harry Reid

My favorite Harry Reid story comes from an incident that unfolded fairly early in his career, not long after he was appointed to chair the Nevada Gaming Commission. In that era, this meant confronting systemic organized crime. In July 1978, a man named Jack Gordon offered Reid a $12,000 bribe...
U.S. POLITICS
Roll Call Online

A life in photos: Harry Reid

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid died Tuesday in his home state of Nevada after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82. CQ Roll Call takes a look back at the Democrat’s Senate career in photos:
U.S. POLITICS
live5news.com

VIDEO: Colleagues remember former Sen. Harry Reid

The No Surprises Act holds new federal protections for patients against surprise medical bills. At a press briefing Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses New Year's Eve gatherings amid the omicron-fueled coronavirus surge.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy