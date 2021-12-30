ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors' Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes clear protocols

By Luke Adams
 4 days ago
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

After experiencing a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak this month, the Raptors appear to be nearing the light at the end of the tunnel. Three of the team’s starters – Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes – exited the protocols and returned to practice on Thursday, tweets Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca.

It was a relatively full practice Thursday for the Raptors, who only have Justin Champagnie and Isaac Bonga still in the protocols. As Lewenberg tweets, head coach Nick Nurse expects to have everyone but Champagnie and Bonga available on Friday vs. the Clippers, which means he could have a surplus of lineup options rather than trying to cobble together five-man groups using whoever is available.

The plan is for some combination of VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., Khem Birch and Precious Achiuwa to be in the starting five, according to Nurse.

