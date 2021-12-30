ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar-yen recaptures 115

marketpulse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US dollar has again pushed the Japanese yen above the 115 line, after breaking through the symbolic level on Wednesday. The US dollar has been showing broad weakness, but has managed to push the yen back above the 115 line. Earlier in the day, USD/JPY rose to 115.22, marking a...

www.marketpulse.com

Comments / 0

marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar slides as US yields jump

After ending 2o21 with strong gains, the Canadian dollar didn’t miss a beat and continued to show volatility on the first day of the New Year, this time posting sharp losses. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 12761, up 0.95% on the day. The US dollar...
StreetInsider.com

Dollar extends gains versus yen as investors bet on Fed rate hikes

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended gains against Japan's yen on Tuesday, hitting new five-year highs as investors bet that the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant would have limited economic impact and that the Federal Reserve would hike rates. In the second trading day of 2022, global markets extended the...
Bloomberg

U.S. Futures, Europe Stocks Gain; Yen at 2017 Low: Markets Wrap

U.S. index futures and European stocks rose, extending a strong start to 2022, as investors bet data on U.S. manufacturing and job openings will further show the world’s largest economy is resilient against the spread of omicron. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.2% after the underlying gauge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Yen#Us Dollar#Japanese#Omicron#Treasury#Covid#Boj Core Cpi#The Bank Of Japan#Usd Jpy Technical Usd Jpy
marketpulse.com

US dollar rises sharply on higher yields

The US dollar rallied sharply against the major currencies overnight as US 10-year bond yields surged back above 1.60%. The dollar index of major currencies rose sharply by 0.58% to 96.22 overnight, more than offsetting the previous day’s falls and leaving major technical support at 95.50 intact once again.
actionforex.com

Yen Dives on Surging Yields, Dollar Strong

Yen selloff is the main theme in the Asian markets today, in particular as USD/JPY breaks out on the upside with acceleration. The move was fueled by strong rally in US treasury yields overnight, as well as rally in Nikkei and benchmark JGB yield. Dollar is currently the strongest one for the, reversing much of the pre-holiday decline. Commodity currencies are also slightly firmer, but we’ll see if Europeans could outperform them.
forexlive.com

ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yen weakens further

ICYMI - Indonesia has banned coal exports in January (biggest customers includes China) PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.3794 (vs. estimate at 6.3805) Australia – Markit Manufacturing PMI for December 57.7 (vs. 59.2 in November) USD/JPY rose to its highest since January of 2017, carrying on its...
marketpulse.com

Yen slips to 5-year low

The Japanese yen continues its downswing early in the New Year. USD/JPY is trading at 115.95 in the European session, its highest level since January 2017. The US dollar has brought in the New Year with a bang, rallying sharply against the major currencies. The dollar has looked impressive against the faltering yen, as USD/JPY hasn’t recorded a losing week since November.
marketpulse.com

Asia’s cautious equity mood continues

With most of the region back at work today, Asian markets have refused to blindly piggyback New York’s overnight rally higher, even as the omicron relief rally gathers steam. The Indonesia coal export ban and the suspension of Evergrande shares yesterday left plenty of two-way risk on the table for Asia, especially where China is concerned. Overnight, Wall Street powered higher, led by Tesla and Apple. The S&P 500 rose by 0.53%, the Nasdaq rallied by 1.03%, and the Dow Jones climbed by 0.68%. Futures remain unchanged on all three indexes in Asian trading.
marketpulse.com

Omicron Becomes Omigone

You would be hard pushed to find a reason not to be in a jubilant mood as an investor as financial markets dished out the happy new year’s overnight, the first trading day of the year. I spent it on a series of almost empty flights on the trek to managed isolation in New Zealand, but for the rest of the world, the New York session finished with plenty of New Year’s goodies. Stocks finished higher, oil moved higher, the US dollar moved higher, and US treasury yields moved higher. All signs that the US economy is starting the year in continuing recovery mode.
marketpulse.com

Oil edges up, gold vulnerable

Oil prices edged higher overnight, Brent crude rising 1.25% to USD 78.90, and WTI climbing 0.85% to USD 75.95 a barrel. Diminishing omicron concerns have supported oil through the holiday period and the spectre of OPEC+ now looms over energy markets. The OPEC+ monthly meeting has rolled around quickly this time, probably because they left the last one open in December as omicron hit, to support prices. The JMMC and full grouping meet this week with the OPEC+ still-open meeting oil floor having done its job without costing a cent. I do not expect any changes or surprises from OPEC+ this week, but its mere threat should keep a floor under prices this week.
invezz.com

USD/JPY prediction as the Japanese yen sell-off intensifies

The USD/JPY pair jumped to a multi-year high on Tuesday. The rally happened as concerns about the Fed and BOJ divergence happened. We explain what to expect in the near term. The USD/JPY surged to the highest level since January 2017 as investors predicted a widening divergence between the Fed and the Bank of Japan (BOJ). The pair has risen by about 15% above its lowest level in 2020.
Seekingalpha.com

Rising U.S. Yields Push The Yen To New 5-Year Lows

The surge in US yields helped lift the dollar but did not block the equity rally. Overview: The surge in US yields helped lift the dollar but did not block the equity rally. The 10-year Treasury yield surged 12 bp yesterday and the 10-year break-even widened amid ideas that the Omicron variant will boost price pressures. Japanese and Australian markets re-opened and led the regional equity advance with nearly 2% gains. Taiwan and Singapore also posted strong advances. The PBOC withdrew liquidity from the banking system, and this seemed to weigh on Chinese and HK activity. The US 10-year yield steadied near 1.63%, while Australian bonds played catch-up, with yields rising nearly seven basis points to 1.74%. European bonds yields are mostly little changed to slightly softer, while UK Gilts, which did not trade yesterday, are up about 8 bp today to around 1.06%. Europe's Stoxx 600 is trading about 0.8% higher to extend yesterday's gains. US futures indices are a little higher. The dollar is consolidating yesterday's gains at lower levels against most of the major currencies. The yen is the notable exception. We continue to underscore the sensitivity of the exchange rate with the 10-year Treasury yield. The greenback approached JPY115.90, its highest level since in five years. Ahead of what is expected to be the 50 bp hike from Poland's central bank, most of the regional currencies are higher. However, the freely accessible and liquid emerging market currencies are lower, led by the Turkish lira and South African rand. The JPMorgan Emerging Market Currency Index is off about 0.25%. Iron ore prices are rising for the fourth consecutive session, while copper is trading a little heavier. February WTI is firm above $76.50 and within the consolidative range. OPEC+ is expected to confirm plans to boost output by 400k barrels a day next month. Gold has steadied above $1800 after falling 1.5% yesterday in the face of the surging yields. Natgas is a little firmer in the US, rising for a third session, while the European benchmark re-opened and surged nearly 30% to snap the seven-day drop.
actionforex.com

Dollar Hits Five-Year High Against Yen; OPEC Next on the Radar

Despite concerns about the extremely contagious omicron virus subtype, investors are focusing on the economic recovery from the pandemic and central bank’s plans for stimulus reduction at this time. In the FX market, the focus today is on dollar/yen, which surged to a new five-year high of 116.33 as...
actionforex.com

Full Risk-On Markets Continues, Yen Continues Downside Acceleration

Global financial markets are in full risk-on mode today. Major European indexes are trading higher while US futures indicates that record run is continuing. In the currency markets, Yen’s steep selloff continues and looks unstoppable. Dollar is performing well as supported by rally in treasury yields. Euro, on the other hand, is rather weak, in particular against Sterling and Swiss Franc. Commodity currencies are lacking a clear direction.
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher after Wall Street rally

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday despite worries about rising numbers of cases of coronavirus in the region. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% to 29,301.79 in Tokyo s first trading day of 2022. Shares also rose in Australia and South Korea, but edged lower in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Toyota Motor Corp. gained 6.1%, while Sony Corp. added 3.1%. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and other dignitaries rang a bell at the Tokyo Stock Exchange to herald the opening of trading. At the smaller exchange in Osaka, in western Japan, women carried on the tradition of attending the year’s...
marketpulse.com

Pound dips below 1.35, Omicron surges

The British pound has started the New Year in negative territory. GBP/USD has dipped just below the symbolic 1.35 level. The British pound ended 2021 with a winning week, gaining 1.03%. It was the second week in a row in which GBP/USD gained over 1%, as the risk-sensitive pound continued to make inroads against the safe-haven US dollar. On Thursday, GBP/USD rose to 1.3520, its highest level since November 10th.
marketpulse.com

Euro edges lower as German PMI misses mark

Welcome to the first trading day of 2022! The euro is slightly lower in the European session, trading around 1.1350. Eurozone Manufacturing PMIs for December pointed to growth across the bloc. France and Italy beat the consensus, while Spain and the all-eurozone PMIs were within expectations. The one disappointment was Germany, which came in at 57.4. This missed the forecast of 57.9 and was down from the November reading of 57.9. Supply constraints have hampered Germany’s manufacturing sector and the pace of expansion has slowed significantly since the summer of 2021, when we were seeing readings in the mid-60s.
The Independent

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St ends 2021 with big gain

Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022′s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain.Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. Markets in Japan, China and Australia were closed.Wall Stree ’s benchmark S&P 500 index slipped Friday amid lingering worries about the coronavirus’s omicron variant but ended 2021 with an annual gain of 26.9%.“It remains to be seen to what extent the optimism of the New Year will be reflected in financial markets,” said Venkateswaran Levanya of Mizuho Bank in a report.The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.6% to 23,252.69 while Seoul’s Kospi...
DailyFx

The Japanese Yen: No Relief in Sight: Top Trade Q1 2022

The JPY has been the worst performing G10 currency this year. Driving the JPY weaker has been a reasonably benign environment for risk assets, higher US rates and more recently the energy shock. Crude prices continue to remain “sticky” around $65-$70 a barrel. US rates look firmly set to go higher and equities may well stay supported, if not repeating the strong gains of this year. This should keep USD/JPY supported near 115.00, with scope for a break towards 120 as the Fed embarks on its tightening cycle – potentially next summer.
