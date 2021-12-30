Food Prices Moved Higher In November

I am fairly compulsive about always having my keys with me. But after a series of mishaps, I got locked out of my apartment last week. It was after midnight so I had to call a 24-hour locksmith and he told me he’d be at my door in about half an hour. I spent those minutes panicking over how much it was going to cost. I felt so vulnerable; I needed this service. It was the only way I could get home. And given my desperation and late hour, he could charge almost any amount. After all, prices are set where supply meets demand. I had a very strong, or what we economists call inelastic, demand to get into my home, and there are a limited supply of 24-hour locksmiths. He had all the power.

