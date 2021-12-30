Easter Eggs You May Have Missed in 'The Book of Boba Fett' Chapter 1

With 2002's Star Wars: Attack of the Clones establishing that Boba Fett was a clone of his father Jango Fett, played by Temuera Morrison, it confirmed what the original-trilogy bounty hunter looked like under his helmet. With The Mandalorian and now Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, the character spends plenty of time not wearing his helmet, but one of the original concept artists for the character, Joe Johnston, recently detailed how he doesn't think the figure ever should have made such a reveal. It's also worth noting, however, that Fett was never meant to survive past Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, so Johnston's reactions are at least someone influenced by the figure only ever being designed to be a background player. New episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debut on Disney+ every Wednesday.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO