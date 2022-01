We’re offering a special deal on Metro Bike Hub annual passes! Use promo code NYR2022 before 11:59 p.m on January 31 and get a one-year pass for $20 instead of $60. Metro Bike Hub offers secure bicycle parking at Union Station, El Monte, Culver City, Willowbrook/Rosa Parks and Hollywood/Vine. Members also have access to repair tools, bike accessory sales, classes (such as the fix-a-flat class taking place Jan. 5) and more. For more information visit metro.net/bikehub.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO