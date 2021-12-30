ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

AUD/USD hits technical resistance above 0.7250, still looking to close out month at highs

By Joel Frank
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD is currently probing fresh monthly higher above 0.7250, though is finding some technical resistance. The pair has remained resilient this week to surging Covid-19 infection rates in Australia. AUD/USD is currently probing monthly highs in the 0.7260 area and set for a second consecutive day of gains as...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY prints fresh five-week highs, still unable to run above 115.35

US dollar jumps as US 10-year yield hits 1.60% and the 30-year 1.99%. USD/JPY rises for the fourth day in a row, eyes 115.35/50. The USD/JPY continues to move to the upside, and it has reached a strong resistance area located between 115.35 and 115.50. It printed a fresh five-week high at 115.36, slightly above the previous top boosted by a stronger rally across the board.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD tumbles to five-day lows under 1.3450 as US dollar soars

US dollar gains momentum during the American session as US yields rise. Cable trims last week gains moves further away from monthly highs. The GBP/USD pair failed to hold above 1.3500 and tumbled, reaching 1.3428, the lowest level since last Wednesday. Cable remains near the daily low, under pressure amid a stronger US dollar across the board.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF maintains its bid tone around 0.9130-35 area, lacks bullish conviction

USD/CHF staged a goodish rebound from the 0.9100 mark on Monday, or a near two-month low. The prevalent risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven CHF and acted as a tailwind for the major. Rising US bond yields benefitted the USD, which contributed to the intraday short-covering move. The USD/CHF pair trimmed...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Aud#Us Weekly#Aud Usd#Australian#Aussie#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Australia
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD supported on bids near 0.7180 ahead of first key data of the year from China

AUD/USD holds off from breaking below 0.7180 ahead of key data events. Chinese Manufacturing is coming up today while traders await critical US data as well. AUD/USD has been in the hands of the bears to start the year as the US dollar firms along with US yields. For Tuesday, the price is holding above critical support near 0.7180 while bears step off the gas ahead of key data events that start today in China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI for December.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Falling wedge confirmation favors DXY bulls above 96.00

US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws around 96.17, down 0.05% intraday during early Tuesday after rising the most in two weeks the previous day. The greenback gauge’s heavy run-up on Monday crossed a two-week-old resistance line, which in turn confirmed a falling wedge bullish chart pattern. Adding to the upside bias are the bullish MACD signals.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

XAU/USD retreats as US Dollar Index bounces back

US equities rose cautiously on the first trading day of the year as investors started returning back from their holidays. The Dow Jones rose by about 100 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 0.25% and 0.75%, respectively. The CBOE VIX index also rose by about 0.80%. Despite concerns over rising Covid cases and a hawkish Fed, investors have history to fall back on. For one, stocks have recorded a positive year in all years in the past decade. The SP 500 index, which rose by 28% in 2021, has risen by more than 10% in the past three straight years. Tesla shares jumped by 9% after the company surpassed its fourth-quarter orders.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 04 Jan 2022 00:16GMT. Consolidation with downside bias. 1.1463 - Nov 15 2021 high. 1.1434 - Nov 12 low (now res). 1.1386 - Last Fri's 5-week high. 1.1359 - Last Thur's high (now sup). 1.1299 - Last Thur's low. 1.1274 - Last week's low (Wed). EUR/USD -...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Core bonds started the new year in an extremely weak fashion

Core bonds started the new year in an extremely weak fashion. US Treasuries underperformed German Bunds as trading volumes returned to early December levels. The US yield curve bear steepened with yields adding 3.6 bps (2-yr) to 12.2 bps (30-yr). The move was almost equally driven by higher real rates and rising inflation expectations. The leap higher in long-term bond yields comes after them being depressed ever since omicron set foot on US soil. Despite record national infection levels, yields finally continued their natural path higher. Is the “bad” news discounted? The European example shows that the economic impact of omicron so far remains less worse than initially feared. The monetary policy context continues to play a role as well. The Fed’s December decision to accelerate the taper process could already result in a March rate hike with some governors even calling to shrink the balance sheet starting in Summer. This week’s US eco data could strengthen this hypothesis. The December manufacturing ISM kickstarts the action today with consensus expecting another 60+ outcome. The non-manufacturing ISM prints on Thursday. December ADP employment change, weekly jobless claims and payrolls will - from Wednesday to Friday - be indicative for the tightness on the US labour market. Meantime, FOMC Minutes (Wednesday) will provide us with more insight on the decision making process within the US central bank. These eco/events are expected to weigh additionally on US Treasuries. The US 10-yr yield returned to the higher end of the 1.37%-1.7% trading range in place since Q4 2021 with the upper bound serving as next resistance ahead of the 2021 high (1.77%). The German yield curve bear steepened as well yesterday with yields adding 2.5 bps (2-yr) to 5.6 bps (30-yr). We must add that Bunds underperformed US Treasuries for most of the second half of December. The German 10-yr yield leapfrogged from -0.4% to nearly -0.1% currently with the 2021 high waiting for a test at -0.06%. The European 10y swap rate already passed that technical reference, closing at 0.34% yesterday, the highest level since May 2019! Market expectations about the pace of a future ECB tightening cycle (start late 2022/early 2023) turned more hawkish since the December Frankfurt gathering. This week’s EMU eco calendar is less enticing than the US one, but we do get December inflation numbers on Friday. Subdued trading in FX space marks a stark contrast with action on bond markets. Yesterday’s US Treasury underperformance abrupted a test of the upside of the narrow trading channel in EUR/USD between 1.1186 and 1.1383. Sterling’s decent run since mid-December (BoE rate hike & positive risk sentiment) ran into EUR/GBP support just below 0.84.
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Forex Today: USD/JPY Close To 5-Year High Price

Most markets are sideways as the new year opens quietly. Asian stock markets are mostly lower. In the Forex market, we see a strong US dollar, and continued weakness in the Japanese yen.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Aussie Retreats Ahead of RBA Decision

Buy the AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7350. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. Sell the AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7180. Add a stop-loss at 0.7300. The AUD/USD pair tilted lower on Monday as concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic in Australia rose. The pair is trading at 0.7250, which is a few points below last week’s high of 0.7277.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy