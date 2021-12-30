70s Inspired Retro Roller Disco Wedding

Just in time for engagement season, Minted Weddings launched a NEW 2022 Save the Date Capsule Collection. Discover fresh luxe-quality designs that represent your love, celebrated your way. All created by independent artists from around the globe, each design can be customized with a variety of formats, printing types, shapes, and colors. Shop the collection and stay tuned for another drop with even more designs in January. The new collection features sleek modern details and crisp color palettes that work for any season. Muted mauves, deep teal, and delicate gilded elements will really make your save the date pop in the mail. They even offer unique shapes like arches that give that custom-made feel.
