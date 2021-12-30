ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
70s Inspired Retro Roller Disco Wedding

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis team decided to take their fall wedding inspiration shoot to a disco roller rink place and we're obsessed. First of all, the warm earthy tones of fall colors mesh perfectly with a 70s vibe. Then for a little extra fun, they threw in some glittering disco balls and some neon...

weddingchicks.com

Garden Boho Inspired Wedding For Two Soulmates

The custom macrame backdrop danced in the wind with the pampas grass arrangments as the bride made her way down the aisle. Asymmetrical lace appliques overlapped the champagne lining on her mesh mermaid gown that fit the boho theme perfectly. Her bridesmaids looked on in their mix-and-match white cotton dresses along with the groom, who was looking equally dapper in his black suit. After their garden ceremony, the couple retreated to their cabana-inspired reception complete with wicker peacock chairs and matching chandeliers.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
bridalmusings.com

Best Of BM 2021: Our Most Popular Instagram Wedding Inspiration

It’s time to wrap up 2021, lovelies! When 2020 canceled & postponed so many plans, we were thrilled to see celebrations of love popping up around the globe in 2021. Many of your weddings & styled shoots we got to experience together on Instagram!. Whether it was found inspiration...
INTERNET
bridalmusings.com

Best Of BM 2021: Our Favorite Wedding Inspiration

Garden parties, exotic destinations, colorful wedding dresses & evolving cultural traditions – 2021 was a year of abundant color & renewed celebrations. Put together by the most talented wedding vendors from around the world, each week of 2021 has been filled with top-notch wedding inspiration. Across our Instagram &...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
weddingchicks.com

Chic White Barn Wedding At Pheasant Trail Ranch

Rustic casual is how the couple described their ideal wedding, and they certainly got it! To set the tone, the guests arrived at the ceremony where they were greeted by a wooden arbor draped in florals and crowned with a deer skull. The color palette was kept to pretty neutrals like beige, champagne, and navy. After the ceremony, they made their way to a large white barn with a warm wooden interior where long tables were draped with greenery and low florals. The couple enjoyed a lovely dinner with their nearest and dearest and together they danced the night away under the grand chandelier and twinkle lights outside.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stevie Nicks
weddingchicks.com

Tips for a Disco NYE

There’s something so special about New Years Eve. It’s a time for us to get dressed up, dance the night away and be around those you love! When I was sitting over coffee with Laura of Laura Moll Photography and Erica of 1011 Make Up And Hair, and chatting about NYE plans, we sort of birthed the idea of pulling together a disco themed NYE shoot with some amazing ladies we know.
LIFESTYLE
mymodernmet.com

Magical Embroidered Pendants Inspired by the ‘70s “Retro Girl” Era

Erin Essiambre of Salt Water Stitches combines the delicate and ornate art of hand embroidery with the whimsical charm of handmade jewelry. And her gorgeous embroidery designs just might take you back a few decades. Her unique stitches embody a retro yet modern take on the traditional craft, with a nostalgic aesthetic that calls back to the far-out era of the groovy seventies. Born from a simple design of a figure outlined in black and white—later dubbed “Retro Girl”—that incorporated splashes of warm color, her distinctive style has since evolved to take on a life of its own.
APPAREL
KTTS

The Retro Wedding Throw-Back Photo Contest

The Metropolitan Weddings Expo is coming back to the Springfield Expo Center on Sunday, January 9th. It’s the wedding event of the season and KTTS wants to make sure YOU get only the BEST for your big day. Register below to win a four-pack of tickets to the show...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
inregister.com

Stylist Grayson Mann gives bridal outfit inspiration for wedding festivities of all kinds

Nothing sets the tone for a wedding season in the limelight quite like a hidden photographer snapping unsuspecting photos during the proposal. If you are truly surprised, it likely shows in your outfit as well as on your face. But moving forward to engagement parties, bridal showers, bachelorettes and more, you have ample time to prepare. And while that can be helpful, it can also be daunting.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Washingtonian.com

This Monet-Inspired Brunch Wedding Featured a Secret Garden Theme

Courtney and Hazem married April 3, 2021 (4-3-21) at the Willard InterContinental Washington, DC. Their wedding was originally featured in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian. See the details below. Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:. Courtney and Hazem met through friends at Habana Village, a salsa club in Adams Morgan....
WASHINGTON, DC
thespruce.com

The Colors You Need to Decorate With for '70s Design Style

Are you feeling groovy? We are! The colors that dominated the interiors of the 1970s are oh-so-fun and incredibly vibrant, so they're perfect to incorporate if you find your space in need of a little pep. In general, 1970s style is characterized by pieces that lean boho—think wicker, rattan, and of course, shag rugs—as well as macrame and terrazzo accents. In terms of popular colors, warm shades as well as neons were popular all throughout the home (you may remember the brightly colored appliances that lived in your childhood kitchen!).
INTERIOR DESIGN
ABC 4

Are you looking for inspiration for your upcoming wedding?

(The Daily Dish) Bridal show season is kicking off and today we have Diamond Event and tents in the studio to talk about the upcoming Bridal Showcase at the Mountain America Expo in Sandy, January 7th-8th. Diamond Event and Tents has been in business for 40 years and they have...
SANDY, UT
weddingchicks.com

The Dos And Don'ts Of Dress Shopping

Shopping for your wedding gown can be nerve-racking, even for the most excited bride. As with anything in life, the more prepared you are for a situation, the smoother it goes. We're here to make sure you have the best experience as you enter this part of the planning phase, so we've outlined some helpful tips and tricks for when you're shopping for "the one".
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HuffingtonPost

Where To Buy Men's Retro And Vintage-Inspired Jackets

If you’re an avid collector of vintage men’s jackets or you want a new hobby going into the new year, vintage stores are where you’ll need to spend some time. But if you don’t live near a vintage clothing store or prefer to shop from the comfort of your home, vintage shops and stores that sell vintage-inspired apparel have upped their online presence over the past two years.
APPAREL
weddingchicks.com

Look No Further, We've Got Your Perfect Save The Date Right Here

Just in time for engagement season, Minted Weddings launched a NEW 2022 Save the Date Capsule Collection. Discover fresh luxe-quality designs that represent your love, celebrated your way. All created by independent artists from around the globe, each design can be customized with a variety of formats, printing types, shapes, and colors. Shop the collection and stay tuned for another drop with even more designs in January. The new collection features sleek modern details and crisp color palettes that work for any season. Muted mauves, deep teal, and delicate gilded elements will really make your save the date pop in the mail. They even offer unique shapes like arches that give that custom-made feel.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
munaluchi

Dazzling In White: Jennifer Lopez’s Prettiest Wedding Day Inspired Looks

To celebrate Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming rom-com, “Marry Me“, we’ve compiled a list of her most iconic wedding day-inspired looks. With dazzling shades of white consistently the top color of choice in Jen’s most signature and iconic looks, we are featuring her wedding-inspired outfits that could easily be worn down the aisle by any blushing bride.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
BEAUTY & FASHION

