Face the Nation Wins 2021 Sunday Ratings, While Meet the Press Takes Demo

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS News Sunday show Face the Nation, anchored by Margaret Brennan, closed out 2021 as the most-watched Sunday news program for the second consecutive year. The program averaged 3.169 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research data, and attracted 568,000 average viewers in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic. The network...

