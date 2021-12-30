ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Jennie Schaff ready to be changemaker for Max and Marian Farash Charitable Foundation

By Andrea Deckert
Rochester Business Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen changing jobs, it is not unusual for some people to take time in between to regroup...

rbj.net

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Land Betterment Establishes Charitable Foundation

Fishers-based Land Betterment Corp. is establishing a charitable foundation through the Community Foundation of West Kentucky. The company says the foundation, the ekō Villages of Hope, will offer rapid-deployment dwellings to communities in Kentucky recently devastated by tornadoes. The company recently provided four ekō homes to a Kentucky community...
CHARITIES
dbusiness.com

Mercantile Bank in Grand Rapids Establishes Charitable Foundation

Mercantile Bank of Michigan, based in Grand Rapids, has formed The Mercantile Bank Foundation, a private charitable foundation to fund and administer the bank’s charitable giving activities. “We are very excited to form and initially fund The Mercantile Bank Foundation to enhance our charitable giving program as we work...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
coastalbreezenews.com

Community Matters for the Island Country Club Charitable Foundation

The Island Country Club Charitable Foundation began helping Our Daily Bread Food Pantry over three years ago according to Liz Pecora, Vice President of ODBFP. “To have such a prestigious Marco Island organization take us under their wing has given the food pantry the encouragement to pursue their mission to share the love of God by reducing hunger and building relationships in our community.”
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Jewish Family Services
KTEN.com

How Charitable Lead Trusts Work

A charitable lead trust is a form of charitable trust that first distributes assets to the named charities. Once the assets have been distributed to the charities as specified in the trust, the named beneficiaries receive the remainder of the trust’s assets. Here’s how it works. Consider working with a financial advisor as you incorporate charitable giving into your estate plan.
CHARITIES
vegasnews.com

Foley Family Charitable Foundation Donates More Than $1.5 Million

The Foley Family Charitable Foundation continued its generous support of the Las Vegas community in 2021, donating more than $1.5 million to charitable causes in the area during the calendar year. “It is important to my entire family that we give back to Las Vegas, especially with so many members...
LAS VEGAS, NV
freemanjournal.net

Still time for charitable donations

The Enhance Hamilton County Foundation wants to remind charitable donors that there is still time to support their favorite local causes before year end. Donations can be made online up until midnight Dec. 31, 2021, by going to enhancehamiltoncounty.org. In addition, charitable gifts can be mailed to the Enhance Hamilton County Foundation office with the original postmarked date being Dec. 31 or before and received by Jan. 8, 2022, to be considered for a 2021 charitable donation.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Charities
Rochester Business Journal

Take care that DEI efforts do not tokenize employees

In recent years many organizations have been very intentional about the DEI work they have committed to. While at the same time, some organizations have mistaken intentional DEI work for marginalization, differentiation, and tokenism. This happens when organizations jump on the bandwagon of DEI with no true strategic plan, deliverables, or expected outcomes. Without a ...
ECONOMY
Rochester Business Journal

JC Jones Advisory Services

JC Jones Advisory Services announces the following new hires: Vivek Verma has been hired as a director. He brings 25 years of experience to the role. His areas of expertise include IT strategy, digital transformation and systems integration. Shevonne Ferguson has been hired as a senior manager. She brings over 13 years of experience to the role. ...
BUSINESS
CBS Baltimore

Towson University Groups Create Care Packages For Members Unable To Go Home For Holidays

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Recognizing that some members of the Towson University community are unable to go home for the holidays and the winter break, several offices around the campus have created care packages to address needs such as food insecurity, emergency shelter information, health care and mental health services, as well as suggestions for low- and no-cost activities. The university’s Counseling Center partnered with the Center for Student Diversity, the International Students & Scholars office, Housing & Residence Life, and the Division of Student Affairs to put together the packages, which also include affirmation cards.   Photo Credit: Towson University   “We will be...
TOWSON, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

UM Charles Regional Endoscopy Center Earns Accreditation

LA PLATA, Md. – January 4, 2022 — The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group (UM CRMG) has been accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) for its Endoscopy Center in La Plata. Accreditation distinguishes this center from other outpatient facilities through its adherence to rigorous standards of care and safety.  Status […] The post UM Charles Regional Endoscopy Center Earns Accreditation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LA PLATA, MD
BlogHer

Kendra Bracken-Ferguson Reflects On Marian Salzman’s Trends for the Future

Globally recognized trendspotter Marian Salzman recently returned to the BlogHer stage to share her highly anticipated predictions for 2022. As part of our supporting editorial, we asked thought leaders from the BlogHer Community to share their perspectives on what’s in store for us in the coming year. Kendra Bracken-Ferguson is a transformative brand builder, connector and launcher. With an entrepreneurial career that spans brand development, strategic planning, operations, investing, board membership and C-suite leadership, she has helped create, build and monetize over 200 influencer-driven brands that have generated more than $100 million in revenue. Marian Salzman joined us live on December 14th for...
ECONOMY
Ohio Capital Journal

During a COVID-19 surge, ‘crisis standards of care’ involve excruciating choices

By Matthew Wynia, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus As the omicron variant brings a new wave of uncertainty and fear, I can’t help reflecting back to March 2020, when people in health care across the U.S. watched in horror as COVID-19 swamped New York City. Hospitals were overflowing with sick and dying patients, while […] The post During a COVID-19 surge, ‘crisis standards of care’ involve excruciating choices appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Advocate Aurora Health Sees Hundreds Of Hospitalizations As COVID Cases Increase

CHICAGO (CBS) – The massive increase in COVID cases is straining the health care system. Across the 26 hospitals in the Advocate Aurora Health System, nearly 1,500 patients are in the hospital right now fighting COVID. That’s double the number from last month and quadruple the number from 60 days ago. “In a situation that is growing more challenging by the day, beds are very tight and wait times are long, and really significantly our team members are under, I think, a lot of stress right now,” said Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beth Kingston. ” Hospitals were facing staffing shortages before the pandemic, but it’s become even worse with the burnout from battling COVID. 92% of the people now hospitalized were either not vaccinated or only got the first dose of the vaccine.
AURORA, IL
TheConversationCanada

The cost of inaction for youth 'aging out' of Ontario foster care is estimated at $2 billion

Last spring, the Ontario government committed to redesigning the child welfare system to better prepare youth leaving state guardianship. As we head towards a provincial election in June 2022, few details of the proposed redesign are available. We urge voters to pay attention to action or inaction on this issue — not only for ethical reasons but for monetary reasons too. We undertook cost-analysis and interview research to help guide policy debate. In a new report, we estimate the costs of inaction on this issue and provide youth-informed recommendations. For youth under state guardianship the state has assumed the role of...
KIDS
SmartAsset

How Charitable Lead Trusts Work

A charitable lead trust is a form of charitable trust that first distributes assets to the named charities. Once the assets have been distributed to the charities as specified in the trust, the named beneficiaries receive the remainder of the … Continue reading → The post How Charitable Lead Trusts Work appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy