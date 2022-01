Enjoy watching the Jessica Andrews Who I Am music video and see the song details here.... The Jessica Andrews Who I Am song was released in November 2000 as the first single and title track from her album of the same name. This song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot country songs chart in 2001 and was her only #1 hit of her career. Jessica Danielle Andrews was born December 29, 1983 in Huntingdon, Tennessee. So far, she has released three studio albums.

