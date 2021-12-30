Snowflakes Possible On Sunday

MONDAY NIGHT: Tonight will be partly cloudy with light winds. A hard freeze is expected. That’s when the temperature drops below 28 degrees. Mid 20s are in the forecast tonight across our entire area. TUESDAY: Tuesday will be sunny and milder, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach […]
The first major storm of the winter in New Jersey is now expected to drop as much as foot of snow across several counties in the southern part of the state with expected snowfall totals also raised elsewhere. Snow has already begun to overspread parts of South Jersey before 6...
More snow is set to hit parts of Colorado in upcoming days and most residents are expected to see at least a few flakes. According to the National Weather Service, another storm system will move into the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday, making several inches of snow possible through Thursday. Potential impacts include near-zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and snow-packed roads. A 'winter storm watch' has been activated in the Elkhead, Park, and Gore ranges, found near Steamboat Springs, warning of up to two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The severe weather threat of the day is now in our rear view mirror, but that doesn’t mean the wild weather is done. Snowflakes will mix in with rain showers as the system pulls away this afternoon. Air temperatures will continue to drop into the 30s during the afternoon, but it won’t be fast enough to get any of the flakes to stick. It will be a nice reminder that we are still very much in the middle of winter, especially after a weekend of record setting warmth with highs in the 70s.
As parts of the mid-Atlantic were dealing with the first significant snowstorm of the season early this week, AccuWeather meteorologists were busy monitoring the potential for yet another winter storm that is expected to take shape and aim at areas from the Midwest to the Northeast late this week. This next storm brewing has the potential to bring snow to areas that were missed by the early-week storm from the Ohio Valley into the Northeast, and there is a possibility for more snow to reach portions of the Interstate 95 corridor.
It won't be a major snowfall event Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but an incoming winter storm will produce accumulating snow and enough wind to cause blowing snow issues on the roads in Minnesota. According to the National Weather Service, 2-5 inches of fresh snow is expected north of Interstate 94...
UPDATE as of 10:50 a.m. Monday... Entering the midday hours, the block of moderate to heavy snow has shifted farther north. The most widespread (read: most northern) extend of snow is expected through early afternoon. UPDATE as of 9:25 a.m. Monday... As expected, the line between "snow" and "no snow"...
Unless you are driving into South Jersey, Philadelphia or Delaware, Monday’s snowstorm isn’t going to be a headache, forecasts show. While there could be 6 to 12 inches of snow well south of the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, “there’s going to be a very, very sharp gradient cutoff,” EPAWA Weather Consulting meteorologist Bobby Martrich said in his morning forecast video.
by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens.
(Credit: CBS2)
Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits.
(Credit: CBS2)
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s.
(Credit: CBS2)
Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s.
CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.
It will be a cold start with an early freeze warning across the Coastal Bend until 9 a.m. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s today, but by the time we head into the middle of the week, afternoon highs will raise into the 70s.
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The snow has ended in the Baltimore area, but chilly overnight temperatures could lead to hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service says temperatures remain cold and will become much colder overnight, dropping to around 20 degrees. Some areas could even see temperatures in the teens. Baltimore City has issued its first Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert of the …
Continue reading "Temperatures to fall sharply overnight, Code Blue issued in Baltimore"
The post Temperatures to fall sharply overnight, Code Blue issued in Baltimore appeared first on Nottingham MD.
As much as an inch and a half of snow fell in parts of northeast Mississippi Sunday and there were light accumulations in many locations including Kosciusko last night. The wintry precipitation moved out before midnight but some clouds that hung around helped to keep temperatures from dropping quite as low as forecast. But we’re in for a major adjustment with highs today some 40 degrees colder than Saturday. Fire officials are urging people to be careful with heaters to avoid house fires.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place.
Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18.
TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36.
WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25.
THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As wintry weather and snow hit the streets of Baltimore on Monday, Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa declared the season’s first Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert.
The alert begins on Monday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday afternoon.
“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” Dzirasa said. “Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”
Code Blue Extreme Cold Alerts are issued when temperatures are expected to drop to 13 degrees or below (including wind chill) or when weather conditions are severe enough to present a threat to human life.
As the alert issues, residents are advised to take steps to ensure they are safe in cold weather. Some of these tips include:
Wearing multiple layers of clothes when venturing outdoors
Wearing a head covering, like a hat or a scarf
Keeping hydrated and avoiding alcohol
Walking slowly and intentionally to avoid slipping
CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in...
It will be a cold start with an early freeze warning across the Coastal Bend until 9 a.m. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s today, but by the time we head into the middle of the week, afternoon highs will raise into the 70s.
Comments / 0