The stock price of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) increased by over 5.8% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) – a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region – increased by over 5.8% pre-market today. Investors responded positively to National Energy Services Reunited announcing multiple contract awards totaling more than USD$100 million over a three-year period commencing in 2022 and evenly split between the Production and Drilling and Evaluation segments in North Africa countries. And these pivotal awards mark the expansion of NESR into evaluation service lines in Algeria and Egypt, and further expansion of production services in Algeria.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO