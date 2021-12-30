ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

JKX Oil & Gas

Life Style Extra
 4 days ago

JKX Oil & Gas (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to the expected cancellation of trading for JKX Oil & Gas (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE...

www.lse.co.uk

rigzone.com

Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at oil and gas prices, pandemic effects, cold fronts and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of what to watch...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Indonesia warns coal supply crunch not over as China prices rally

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has warned that its coal supply situation remains critical, ahead of Wednesday’s review of its export ban, unnerving global markets for the fuel used to generate most of the electricity that drives Asia’s biggest economies. Coal futures in China, the world’s biggest consumer of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Derwent London (DLN)

Derwent London plc ("the Company") In conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Derwent London plc would like to notify the market of the following:. At the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 112,208,510 ordinary shares of 5 pence each with voting rights. The Company...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:. Royal Dutch Shell plc's capital as at December 31, 2021, consists of 4,101,239,499 A shares and 3,582,892,954 B shares, each with equal voting rights. Royal Dutch Shell plc holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.
INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

888 Holdings Share News

888 advances international growth plans as William Hill deal nears. 888 expects to complete William Hill deal in second quarter of 2022. 888 sells bingo business for USD50 million to Broadway Gaming. (Sharecast News) - Online gambling group 888 Holdings on Wednesday said it had sold its bingo businesses to...
GAMBLING
Life Style Extra

EUROPE GAS-Prices end 2021 on a losing streak as LNG flows ease supply concerns

LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Benchmark European and British. wholesale gas prices ended 2021 with sharp losses after hitting. record highs earlier this month, as warmer weather and supplies. of liquefied natural gas (LNG) eased concerns over low Russian. pipeline flows. * The British gas contract for same-day delivery. fell.
TRAFFIC
Life Style Extra

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED December 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1. The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 0 Euro shares in December 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Active Energy (AEG)

Active Energy Group Plc / EPIC: AEG / Sector: Alternative Energy. ("Active Energy" or the "Company") Active Energy, the London AIM-quoted renewable energy business focused on the production of next generation energy pellets, announces that the total issued share capital of the Company consists of 5,665,209,745 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Hunting becomes sole shareholder of Hunting Energy Services UK

(Alliance News) - Hunting PLC announced on Friday that it was restructuring its European oil country tubular goods businesses. The London-based supplier to the oil and gas industry said the restructuring would serve to simplify its operating presence in the regions of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Hunting is...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Global oil & gas discoveries to hit 75-year low in 2021

Global oil and gas discoveries in 2021 are on track to hit their lowest full-year level in 75 years should the remainder of December fail to yield any significant finds, Rystad Energy analysis shows. As of the end of November, total global discovered volumes this year are calculated at 4.7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Uncertainty versus clarity: oil & gas in 2022

As the world goes into 2022 amid the spread of a new strain of COVID, there are significant uncertainties for hydrocarbons. As the world goes into 2022 amid the spread of a new strain of COVID, there are significant uncertainties for hydrocarbons. The lack of clarity on how dangerous this new strain complicates any forecasting exercises, as oil demand in 2022 will ultimately depend on the extent of lockdowns and other cautionary measures. OPEC+ has so far shown a reluctance to increase oil supply beyond the schedule agreed on in the summer. This is despite calls from the US and oil-importing countries for OPEC to lower oil prices. It is our view that OPEC+ will continue to effectively help the market, making sure there is no excess supply. At the moment, the group’s production is set to reach reference levels in September 2022. In our view, should there be a drop in demand, OPEC+ will be willing to amend their current plans.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Oil and Gas are Crucial in Modern Life

In preparation for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, the Biden administration has been trying to pass a 2 trillion-dollar bill to promote clean energy initiatives and discourage the growth of oil and natural gas industries. The Biden administration is heavily focusing to cut gas emissions and meet the global...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

Nostrum Oil & Gas secures debt for equity swap deal with noteholders

(Alliance News) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC said Thursday it has secured an agreement with an ad hoc noteholder group with the aim of reducing its indebtedness and lowering the group's costs. Shares in the exploration and production company, which operates in the Caspian Basin area in eastern Europe,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Journal Record

Simmons: Oil and gas essential to modern life

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin remains the main obstacle in advancing a $2 trillion social spending bill promoted by President Joe Biden after nearly six months of negotiations that came to a head in October as the president prepared for his trip to the UN Climate Change Conference the following month.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

UK Launches Oil and Gas Climate Checkpoint Consultation

The development follows a commitment earlier this year to introduce the checkpoint as part of the North Sea Transition Deal. The UK government has announced that it has launched a consultation on the design of a new climate compatibility checkpoint for the oil and gas industry. The development follows a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Aker BP To Buy Lundin Energy Oil And Gas Business In $14B Deal

Aker BP has decided to buy the oil and gas business of Lundin Energy, and form the largest listed E&P company focused exclusively on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has decided to buy the oil and gas business of Sweden's Lundin Energy, the largest listed E&P company focused exclusively on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Timor Resources strikes oil, gas in Timor-Leste

Privately-owned Timor Resources operates the project in a joint venture with state-run Timor Gap. Privately-owned Timor Resources has made an oil and gas discovery in Timor-Leste with the first of two planned onshore exploration wells, it announced on December 21 via a LinkedIn post. “The discovery comprises oil and gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hot96.com

Britain consults on climate checks for new oil and gas licences

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Monday called for views on potential checks for new oil and gas licences to assess whether projects are in line with the country’s climate commitments. Britain has a target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and the consultation comes after oil major...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

2 Buy-Rated Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Under $10

The oil and gas companies have gained significantly this year due to rebounding demand and OPEC’s supply cuts. Goldman Sachs Group anticipates high oil demand in the upcoming years. This should bode well for oil and gas infrastructure stocks NOW Inc. (DNOW) and Geospace (GEOS). These stocks are currently trading under $10 and are buy-rated in our proprietary rating system.The oil and gas sector has registered a stellar recovery in 2021. As the year draws to a close, the oil market seems to be on a better footing, and the surge of COVID-19 cases is expected to slow down temporarily but not derail oil recovery. Global oil demand is set to increase 5.4 mb/d in 2021 and by 3.3 mb/d in 2022 and return to pre-pandemic levels, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
ENERGY INDUSTRY

