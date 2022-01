Vanguard ETFs take two of the top three positions for capital inflows in 2021 among all exchange traded funds. The gold and silver medals go to the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI), as they were the top two ETFs with the largest investor inflows in 2021. The bronze medal is awarded to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), which garnered the third most significant inflows.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO