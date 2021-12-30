ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PS5 restock may be your last chance to snag a console in 2021

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2P04_0dZHzCa300

If you’re looking to pick up a PlayStation 5, you’ll have another chance to do so today. To close out the year, GameStop has announced a PlayStation 5 restock at many of its stores across the United States. As is usually the case, however, there are a couple of caveats you’ll need to consider before driving to your nearest store in the hope that stock is still available.

Image: Miguel Lagoa/Shutterstock

GameStop has revealed that it will have PlayStation 5 stock at a number of stores across the country today, December 30th. Like last time, you can use GameStop’s online store tracker to see which stores have stock, though be warned that only select stores will have consoles, which adds another layer of luck to the equation.

Assuming you live near a store that has PS5s, there are some other considerations you have to make. First and foremost, this PS5 stock drop is only available to PowerUp Rewards Pro members, which is GameStop’s premium rewards program. Signing up for PowerUp Rewards Pro costs $15 a year, and while that probably isn’t a huge deal for someone looking to drop $500 on a PS5, it’s still annoying to see retailers restrict stock to these paid membership programs.

GameStop is far from the only retailer doing it, but that doesn’t make it any less frustrating. If there’s a silver lining to this requirement, it’s that it may keep the available stock from selling out too fast, though we still expect plenty of demand for these consoles despite the PowerUp Rewards Pro requirement.

Another thing to keep in mind is that this is an in-store-only restock. That means there won’t be any available PS5s online, which again could help ensure that stock doesn’t sell out as fast as it usually would. If you’ve had trouble finding PS5s online, it could be worth it to try to snag one of these consoles in-store today.

Finally, keep in mind that GameStop is almost certainly going to offer these consoles in bundles with games, extra controllers, and GameStop gift cards. While the store tracker is painfully devoid of specific details, GameStop has frequently sold PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles in bundles to not only bag those sweet, sweet add-on sales but also as a way to dissuade scalpers from buying up all of the available inventory.

While we have no idea what might be in the bundles this time around, we’ve looked at the contents of past bundles and determined that they’re fairly priced. With that said, expect to spend more than $500 on a PS5 if you manage to find a store with stock today. GameStop’s bundles are typically priced around $700 or $800, so be aware of that going in.

With those caveats out of the way, this could be a good opportunity to get the hard-to-find PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, consoles have been thin on the ground since launch thanks to the global semiconductor shortage sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. While some are hopeful that the shortage could ease at least somewhat next year, some in the industry have signaled that demand for consumer electronics may outpace supply until we’re into 2023.

In any case, if you’re still on the prowl for a PlayStation 5, this is almost certainly the last chance you’ll have to obtain one in 2021. We’ll let you know of future restocks as we hear of them, but for now, hit the link above to check out GameStop’s store locator and see if any locations near you have available PS5s today.

Comments / 3

Related
SlashGear

Xbox Series X and PS5 restock confirmed for GameStop today

We’re running out of chances to find a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X before the holidays, but GameStop is offering hope today for both consoles. The PlayStation 5 will be first up at GameStop, as a number of stores will have consoles in stock starting immediately. The Xbox Series X will follow next week, but there are several things you need to know before you attempt to buy either console.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

PlayStation Plus reveals your January 2022 game treats

December is nearly over and that means PlayStation Plus subscribers only have a couple of days left to download the month’s free games. January will bring a new set of titles made available to PS Plus customers for free, though, unlike some previous months, there isn’t much to get excited about this time around (via PS Blog).
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

This gadget takes gaming consoles to the next level

If you’ve ever hooked up a Nintendo Switch or an older console to a 4K display, you’ve probably noticed things like jagged edges on in-game models or a general blurriness to the graphics. Marseille Inc claims to have the solution to these problems with its mClassic graphics processor. Marseilles claims that mClassic gives games running on underpowered consoles a graphics boost on high-resolution displays, but it may be useful to more than just Switch owners and retro enthusiasts.
VIDEO GAMES
Westport News

Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Store#Consoles#Stock#Gamestop#Powerup Rewards Pro
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

PS5 on sale from GameStop this afternoon: new bundle and price

As announced on the Twitch GameStop TV channel, GameStop Italia will go on sale on the afternoon of Thursday 9 December new PlayStation 5 stocks: Here’s everything you need to know about the PS5 restock. The chain will go on sale at 5pm a bundle that includes PlayStation 5...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Outraged At New PlayStation 5 Paywall

PlayStation Plus subscribers are once again hitting out at the service, after it emerged that many of them are not eligible to claim a recent PlayStation 5 upgrade. Yesterday, Naughty Dog and PlayStation announced Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5. This is an enhanced and upgraded double-pack that contains souped-up versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Receive Surprising Free PS5 Upgrade

PlayStation Plus has revealed that it's soon going to give subscribers the ability to upgrade a popular PlayStation 4 game to its PlayStation 5 iteration for no cost whatsoever. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Final Fantasy VII Remake, which was a free title that came to PS Plus earlier this year for PS4. While those who bought Final Fantasy VII Remake were able to upgrade to the game's PS5 version for no cost upon its release earlier this summer, Square Enix revealed that those who solely owned the title via PS Plus would instead have to pay for this cross-generation upgrade. Luckily, that will no longer be the case.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

10 most anticipated games of 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch

2021 was a banner year for the latest generation of game consoles. Surprising new franchises, long-awaited sequels, groundbreaking indie games — this year had it all. But the new generation has only just begun, and next year should be even more thrilling for gamers. Trying to guess which games will succeed and which will fail is always a fool’s errand, but here are our most anticipated games of 2022 coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Entire Neptunia Franchise Discounted On PC Via Steam; Bundle Available

Publisher Idea Factory and developer Compile Heart have discounted the entirety of the Neptunia catalog of titles available on PC via Steam. The trilogy of Rebirth games, Megadimension Neptunia VII, and the myriad of spinoffs are all discounted. Further, there is a convenient, 65% off bundle housing each of the games for $93.50. However, it is worth noting that the DLC content for each of these titles is not present in the bundle. The store page for the compilation also links to the store pages for each individual title.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best PC gaming accessories in 2022: Things every PC gamer needs

Sometimes, there’s nothing like pulling a chair up to your desk and launching into your favorite PC games. But, if you want to make the most of your PC gaming experience, then you’re going to want to run some of the best PC gaming accessories. Of course, with so many peripherals and accessories out there, narrowing down what the best is can be difficult. That’s why we’re here. The best PC gaming accessories can vary, depending on what kind of games you like to play. Still, though, there are a few items that every PC gamer will want to add to...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Series X restock: consoles now available at Amazon

In what must be the last chance to get a console this side of Christmas, an Xbox Series X restock is now live at Amazon. The mega-retailer has Microsoft's latest and most powerful console in stock for £449.99. While we don't expect it to sell out as quickly as the PS5, you'll want to move fast in order to secure one this morning.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

PS5: Pro Tips On How To Get The Best Out Of Your PS5 Console

The arrival of the PS5 marked the commencement of a new era in PlayStation history. While the gaming options are the most relevant aspects of a PlayStation console, the newly designed interface is a treasure box holding many options. If you have been an ardent PlayStation player, most probably you have a stash of consoles, from the PS1 to PS4. Having a PS5 is no different from any of the previously released versions. There are only a few differences that create a distinction between the various versions. Therefore, if you want to have the best experience with your PS5 console, there are a few in-depth tips to consider when elevating your gaming experience.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Restock at GameStop Taking Place Before Christmas

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 has been confirmed to be happening before the Christmas holiday arrives this coming weekend. Over the course of the past month, GameStop has been holding a number of new PS5 sales, some of which have been taking place in-store rather than online. Once again, GameStop will now be holding one more of these sales this week, giving customers who have been chasing down the PS5 a final opportunity to snag the hardware before the holidays.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 restock: GAME console stock live now with Spider-Man, FIFA 22, and more

GAME has gone live with its latest batch of PS5 stock. Anyone looking for a PS5 console should head to GAME's website immediately to claim one. There's a good supply too, so hopefully plenty for all. This is the second restock from GAME in December, after it went live previously...
FIFA
SlashGear

SlashGear

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy