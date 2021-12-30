PS5 restock may be your last chance to snag a console in 2021

If you’re looking to pick up a PlayStation 5, you’ll have another chance to do so today. To close out the year, GameStop has announced a PlayStation 5 restock at many of its stores across the United States. As is usually the case, however, there are a couple of caveats you’ll need to consider before driving to your nearest store in the hope that stock is still available.

GameStop has revealed that it will have PlayStation 5 stock at a number of stores across the country today, December 30th. Like last time, you can use GameStop’s online store tracker to see which stores have stock, though be warned that only select stores will have consoles, which adds another layer of luck to the equation.

Assuming you live near a store that has PS5s, there are some other considerations you have to make. First and foremost, this PS5 stock drop is only available to PowerUp Rewards Pro members, which is GameStop’s premium rewards program. Signing up for PowerUp Rewards Pro costs $15 a year, and while that probably isn’t a huge deal for someone looking to drop $500 on a PS5, it’s still annoying to see retailers restrict stock to these paid membership programs.

GameStop is far from the only retailer doing it, but that doesn’t make it any less frustrating. If there’s a silver lining to this requirement, it’s that it may keep the available stock from selling out too fast, though we still expect plenty of demand for these consoles despite the PowerUp Rewards Pro requirement.

Another thing to keep in mind is that this is an in-store-only restock. That means there won’t be any available PS5s online, which again could help ensure that stock doesn’t sell out as fast as it usually would. If you’ve had trouble finding PS5s online, it could be worth it to try to snag one of these consoles in-store today.

Finally, keep in mind that GameStop is almost certainly going to offer these consoles in bundles with games, extra controllers, and GameStop gift cards. While the store tracker is painfully devoid of specific details, GameStop has frequently sold PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles in bundles to not only bag those sweet, sweet add-on sales but also as a way to dissuade scalpers from buying up all of the available inventory.

While we have no idea what might be in the bundles this time around, we’ve looked at the contents of past bundles and determined that they’re fairly priced. With that said, expect to spend more than $500 on a PS5 if you manage to find a store with stock today. GameStop’s bundles are typically priced around $700 or $800, so be aware of that going in.

With those caveats out of the way, this could be a good opportunity to get the hard-to-find PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, consoles have been thin on the ground since launch thanks to the global semiconductor shortage sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. While some are hopeful that the shortage could ease at least somewhat next year, some in the industry have signaled that demand for consumer electronics may outpace supply until we’re into 2023.

In any case, if you’re still on the prowl for a PlayStation 5, this is almost certainly the last chance you’ll have to obtain one in 2021. We’ll let you know of future restocks as we hear of them, but for now, hit the link above to check out GameStop’s store locator and see if any locations near you have available PS5s today.