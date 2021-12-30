ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Roadside bomb kills 4, wounds 15 in southwestern Pakistan

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eT6Ew_0dZHyHxT00
1 of 2

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bomb exploded outside a college in southwestern Pakistan on Thursday, killing four people and wounding at least 15, mostly passers-by, police and a rescue official said.

The attack happened outside the Science College in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, according to Fida Hussain, a senior police officer. Baqi Hussain, a rescuer, said that they transported three bodies and about a dozen wounded to a hospital, where one of the seriously wounded died. Hussain also confirmed four people died in the bombing.

The college was closed at the time of the attack due to the winter break and none of the teachers or students were among the victims.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but previous such attacks have been blamed on militants and separatists. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups that for decades have staged bombings and shooting attacks on civilians and security forces to press their demands for independence.

The Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group also have a presence in Baluchistan. Islamabad insists that Pakistani forces have quelled the insurgency in Baluchistan but violence has continued there.

Comments / 2

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan: 2 killed, 15 injured in bus collision

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 28 (ANI): At least two people were killed and 15 others injured on Tuesday after two passenger buses coming from opposite directions collided in Pakistan's Sindh province. The accident occurred in the early morning in the Manjhand area in Jamshoro district of the southern province, citing local...
ACCIDENTS
dallassun.com

Bomb Explodes at Restaurant in Eastern Congo, Killing at Least 7

BENI, CONGO - A bomb exploded at a restaurant Saturday as dozens of patrons gathered on Christmas Day, killing at least seven people in an eastern Congolese town where Islamic extremists are known to be active. Heavy gunfire rang out shortly after the bomb went off, with panicked crowds fleeing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

East Congo mayor urges vigilance after five killed in suicide bombing

Narcisse Muteba warned businesses in the town of Beni that ‘terrorists’ could strike again. Authorities in Congo urged churches, restaurants and hotels to step up security, fearing more violence after a suicide bomber killed five people in eastern Congo in the first attack of its kind. Beni mayor...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baluchistan#Ap#The Science College#The Pakistani Taliban#Islamic State#Pakistani
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Crocodiles turn on humans amid Iran water crisis

Lying on the floor of his modest home, Siahouk was in excruciating pain from the injury to his right hand, the result of a nightmarish encounter. Just two days earlier, on a scorchingly hot August afternoon, the frail 70-year-old shepherd had gone to fetch water from a pond when he was pounced on by a gando, the local name for a mugger crocodile in Iran's Baluchistan region.
ANIMALS
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Israel preparing military option against Iran media

Israel's military is preparing a possible strike against Iran, the country's media has reported citing defense and diplomatic sources. Tel Aviv has already notified the US of its plans, facing ?no veto? on such preparations. Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about preparations for a...
MILITARY
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Iran fires missiles as warning to Israel

Iran fired multiple ballistic missiles Friday at the close of five days of military drills that generals said were a warning to arch-enemy Israel. "These exercises were designed to respond to threats made in recent days by the Zionist regime," Iran's armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri told state television.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
thelastamericanvagabond.com

Israel Weighs A New Attack On Gaza, Allowing Hisham Abu Hawash To Die On Hunger Strike

This Saturday, perhaps the largest escalation between the Palestinian armed factions and Israeli military occurred, when 2 rockets — allegedly fired by Hamas — struck the sea near Israel’s Tel Aviv. With Israel provoking Gaza frequently since the unconditional ceasefire in May last year, the Israelis now threaten war and the murder of a Palestinian political prisoner on hunger strike.
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

705K+
Followers
369K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy