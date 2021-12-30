EXPLAINER: Why are so many flights being canceled?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 is still causing massive travel problems in Minnesota and across the country.
At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, there were already 38 flights canceled as of 7 a.m. Monday. Another 28 were delayed.
The current situation at MSP…doesn’t look great.
Live updates on persisting travel issues on @WCCO and streaming https://t.co/rXQxgX9B5s pic.twitter.com/gIDPiKmQ5A
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) January 3, 2022
Coast to coast, FlightAware shows more than 1,800 planes are grounded and more than 600 are delayed.
More than 2,500 flights were grounded Sunday, on top of 4,000-plus on Saturday.
Nearly 100 flights were canceled at MSP Sunday — the most we’ve seen called off...
Comments / 0