Museum to begin Veterans’ Breakfast

Youngsters in Harbor Club shared laughter and glee last weekend as they shared their Christmas wishes with Santa Claus. LEIGH LOFGREN/Staff. Harbor Club’s annual ‘Breakfast with Santa’ took place Saturday and Sunday morning from 8-10:30 a.m. with two seatings for breakfast on offer, and once again, the clubhouse was filled with the sounds of laughter and excitement as children of all ages came to speak with Santa. The clubhouse was beautifully decorated and sitting in his chair beside the tree in front of the fireplace, Santa met, listened and spoke to the children, many dressed in their favorite Christmas pajamas, while parents, grandparents, friends and relatives looked on before joining in for a family photo with Santa and getting a ‘ho ho ho’ from Santa. Every child got to choose a beautiful Christmas book from a large selection on offer and Santa personally signed all their books before they left for breakfast. Photos by LEIGH LOFGREN/Staff.

SOCIETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO