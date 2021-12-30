Covid: Hospital and care home visits suspended amid virus spike

Hospitals up and down the country have been forced to stop visiting again as Omicron infections reached a new high and staff absence driven by Covid surges.Several NHS trusts have said this week they can no longer allow patients family and friends to visit as one trust warned some Omicron cases “appear to have no symptoms” and visits have subsequently led to infections.The decisions come as Omicron infections reached a new high of almost 190,000 on Thursday and the number of Covid positive patients in hospitals increased by 1,000 up to 11,898. Latest data from the NHS published Friday revealed...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO