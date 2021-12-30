ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek Online Offering Infinity Packs at 20% Off

By Jason Nieva
player.one
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Gorn is at it again and has another offer for all Captains in Star Trek Online. The good thing about him is that, unlike your typical Santa, he really doesn’t care whether you’ve been nice or naughty. All he wants to do is deliver good deals....

FanSided

Sweden’s Embracer Group buys Star Trek Online’s parent company

Star Trek Online has a new parent company. If you’re a user of the very popular Star Trek Online, you may see some changes coming to the game in the near future. The creator and operator of the game, Perfect World Entertainment, and their parent company Gear Box was just bought by Swedish-based Embracer Group; according to Daily Star Trek News.
BUSINESS
FanSided

Star Trek: Lower Decks is bringing back an “outrageous” character in season 3

Star Trek: Lower Decks is bringing back a fan-favorite character. Star Trek: Lower Decks may not be everyone’s favorite cup of coffee, but the show is doing its best to find an audience, whomever it may be. The show has introduced a unique cast of characters, and have sprinkled in some famous Star Trek icons of the past, and helped create new side characters for fans to gravitate to.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

STAR TREK SUPER-SKILL PINBALL Bouncing Into Stores Soon

Fans of Star Trek and Super-Skill Pinball will be excited to hear that a Star Trek Super-Skill Pinball is coming to stores soon. It will come with four new Star Trek themed boards based on some iconic stories of the series:. Starfleet Academy features the classic Pinball experience, where you’ll...
VIDEO GAMES
#Star Trek Online#Xbox One#Zen#Captains#La Sirena Heavy Raider#Krenim#Elachi Sheshar#Klingons
player.one

Black Desert Online: December 29 Update Adds a New Red Battlefield

A new Red Battlefield is now available in Black Desert Online thanks to the game’s latest update. This patch also implemented character improvements. For those who do not know, the Red Battlefield is just one of the many PvP modes in the game. That said, Valencia City is the latest entry and it has a different mechanic than the others.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Stream Team: A Vulcan visit to Q’s Winter Wonderland in Star Trek Online

With gummy fishing, squatter gingerbread men, and rampaging snowmen, there’s little logical about Q’s Winter Wonderland in Star Trek Online. However, Massively OP’s MJ is taking her new Vulcan Star Fleet officer to enjoy the festivities anyway. Holidays do not need to be filled with logic to be fun! Join us live at 2:00 p.m. to delve into the whimsical side of Christmas in space.
TV & VIDEOS
player.one

God of War Ragnarök May Arrive in September 2022

We've known for quite some time that God of War Ragnarök is coming in 2022. However, we may have narrowed it down when it’s coming out, thanks to a new leak. As of this writing, the game is expected to launch on September 30, 2022. The alleged release...
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Star Citizen Offers Pack With Loads Of Starships For $40,000

Star Citizen backers who think they haven't spent enough on the game yet got a late Christmas present from Roberts Space Industries, who brought the Legatus Pack back to its store this week. This package contains virtually every ship in the game and goes for a whopping $15,000. No wait,...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Element Quest: Update 0.45 Introduces Lots of New Content

Element Quest, a 2D side-scroller MMORPG, has a new update that introduces fresh content. Update 0.45 provides an exciting conclusion with the introduction of the final boss. An extra challenge in the form of a new sea boss, which you can face by completing a quest, is also added. Those who will fight the new bosses can acquire some new items.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Aeterna Noctis: Patch v1.0.006 Features Two New Game Modes

Aeterna Noctis is a 2D side-scrolling action platformer where you control the King of Darkness to battle the forces of Light. Patch v.1.0.006 was released recently that adds the new Aeterna mode. New Game Modes. Two new game modes are added in the latest update. Aeterna mode is the first...
VIDEO GAMES
trekcore.com

Win STAR TREK: DISCOVERY’s First Three Seasons on Blu-ray!

As Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season continues to warp through the 32nd century, we have a chance for three of our readers to bring home the full series to date in a new giveaway from CBS and Paramount Home Entertainment!. From Michael Burnham’s fateful decision that began a war...
TV & VIDEOS
player.one

Azur Lane's Tower of Transcendence Update Introduces 4 Mini-Events

Azur Lane has released its Tower of Transcendence update, which is also the fourth Iron Blood major event. It started yesterday and is set to end on January 12. There’s a lot for players to be excited about like the four mini-events, each having their own exclusive rewards. Prepare to meet new characters and enjoy the new goodies available at the shop.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Star Trek: Discovery would be wise to bring back the Kelvans

CBR has a suggestion about Star Trek: Discovery that would be interesting. Star Trek: Discovery has found its legs as a distant-future show. Clear and away from any type of lore that would hamper its storytelling, Discovery is becoming a show whose fanbase is engrossed with its creativity. Discovery is once again exploring this creativity with the space disturbances that are plaguing the galaxy.
TV SERIES
player.one

Myth of Empires: December 29 Update Made Adjustments to Watchtowers

A new update for Myth of Empires has been deployed. This update implemented adjustments to watchtowers and bug fixes. If you plan to leave your guild for whatever reason, your Territory Banner will be dismantled. However, you still keep your other personal buildings. Just remember that they’re subject to decay under the Boundary Marker’s influence.
VIDEO GAMES
redshirtsalwaysdie.com

Star Trek Discovery S4E7: “…But To Connect” review

Star Trek Discovery reaches its fourth season midpoint. With “…But To Connect,” Star Trek Discovery serves up a midseason finale full of high-concept sci-fi philosophy and high stakes moral debate. Discovery returns to Starfleet Headquarters. President Rillak is convening an assembly of delegates from within and beyond...
TV & VIDEOS
Engadget

'Star Trek: Discovery' finally embraces standalone storytelling in its fourth season

The following contains minor spoilers for season four, episode six of 'Star Trek: Discovery' (and vague discussion of episode seven). There’s a bit of a trend or tradition among Star Trek shows, starting with The Next Generation. Somewhere around season three or four the show finds its way and actually becomes good, if not great. This isn’t a phenomenon limited to Trek, of course, but only Trek has a specific name for it: growing the beard. This is in reference to commanders William Riker and Benjamin Sisko, who both started their respective shows clean-shaven but grew beards around the time The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine got noticeably better. And Discovery might finally be ready to do its own metamorphosis, but instead of a beard it’s a change of format that has fans talking.
TV SERIES
player.one

Cyberpunk 2077 Samurai Edition, Expansion, DLCs, and More Rumored

It’s no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 had a terrible launch. The game’s release was marred with crashes, bugs, bad performance, underwhelming features, and more. The developer, CD Projekt, was aware of that as well. The company has since released several patches to address some of the issues but even after a year, the game’s state is still not very good. A recent rumor suggests that it won’t stay the same for long.
VIDEO GAMES

