STATE STEPS UP DUI ENFORCEMENT DURING HOLIDAYS

Law enforcement agencies in the region are partnering for increased impaired driving enforcement over the New Year’s holiday.
On Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1, the Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force will increase the number of officers conducting impaired driving enforcement activities. The task force includes the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Janesville, town of Beloit, city of Beloit, town of Turtle, Clinton and Orfordville police departments. Increased enforcement also will take place Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 22.
